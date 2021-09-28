Falcons release depth chart before Week 4 contest vs. Washington

The Falcons have struggled at a few positions this season, especially with young players adapting to the NFL game.
We saw that with left guard Jalen Mayfield after Week 1 and punter Cameron Nizialek in Week 2, but head coach Arthur Smith was rewarded for staying the course. The Falcons brought in veteran competition in both instances but ended up sticking with their guys.
The Falcons will stick with the depth chart previously established heading into Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.
That's a winnable game considering Washington's performance this season, but it will present significant challenges. That's especially true along the offensive front, which needs to show well against an excellent defensive line. The Falcons can pose problems of their own, especially at the skill positions. Their secondary has shown improvement over last year as well.
Backups could be important if receiver Russell Gage and cornerback A.J. Terrell are unavailable for a second straight week.
Check out the complete Falcons depth chart:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Lee Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Drew Dalman
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Jason Spriggs
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Keith Smith
|Parker Hesse
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Wayne Gallman
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Dorian Etheridge
|OLB
|Dante Fowler
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|T.J. Green
|Darren Hall -or- Avery Williams
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Isaiah Oliver
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Cameron Nizialek
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Cameron Nizialek
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
