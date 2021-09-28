Falcons release depth chart before Week 4 contest vs. Washington

The Falcons have struggled at a few positions this season, especially with young players adapting to the NFL game.

We saw that with left guard Jalen Mayfield after Week 1 and punter Cameron Nizialek in Week 2, but head coach Arthur Smith was rewarded for staying the course. The Falcons brought in veteran competition in both instances but ended up sticking with their guys.

The Falcons will stick with the depth chart previously established heading into Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

That's a winnable game considering Washington's performance this season, but it will present significant challenges. That's especially true along the offensive front, which needs to show well against an excellent defensive line. The Falcons can pose problems of their own, especially at the skill positions. Their secondary has shown improvement over last year as well.

Backups could be important if receiver Russell Gage and cornerback A.J. Terrell are unavailable for a second straight week.