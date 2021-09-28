Falcons release depth chart before Week 4 contest vs. Washington

Depth Chart

The Falcons have struggled at a few positions this season, especially with young players adapting to the NFL game.

We saw that with left guard Jalen Mayfield after Week 1 and punter Cameron Nizialek in Week 2, but head coach Arthur Smith was rewarded for staying the course. The Falcons brought in veteran competition in both instances but ended up sticking with their guys.

The Falcons will stick with the depth chart previously established heading into Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

That's a winnable game considering Washington's performance this season, but it will present significant challenges. That's especially true along the offensive front, which needs to show well against an excellent defensive line. The Falcons can pose problems of their own, especially at the skill positions. Their secondary has shown improvement over last year as well.

Backups could be important if receiver Russell Gage and cornerback A.J. Terrell are unavailable for a second straight week.

Check out the complete Falcons depth chart:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Calvin Ridley Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Drew Dalman Colby Gossett
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith Parker Hesse
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham
DL Jonathan Bullard John Cominsky
OLB Steven Means Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Dorian Etheridge
OLB Dante Fowler Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB A.J. Terrell T.J. Green Darren Hall -or- Avery Williams
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Isaiah Oliver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Cameron Nizialek
LS Josh Harris
H Cameron Nizialek
PR Avery Williams
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
