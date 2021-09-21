Falcons release depth chart before Week 3 contest vs. Giants

The Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the host New York Giants with the depth chart used the previous week.
Continuity can be a good thing, especially for a team that is 0-2 but fared better against Tampa Bay than in a season-opening loss against Philadelphia. Head coach Arthur Smith didn't want to "jerk the wheel" and make an overreaction to a bad first game, leaving left guard Jalen Mayfield in his starting role. While the rookie was far from perfect, there were fewer glaring mistakes made and some signs that he'll continue to get better.
The Falcons will have to wait and see if starting cornerback AJ Terrell can play after suffering a concussion against the Bucs or if someone below him on the depth chart will fill. that's why it's important to take a look at the Falcons depth chart in it's entirety:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Lee Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Drew Dalman
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Jason Spriggs
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Keith Smith
|Parker Hesse
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Wayne Gallman
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Dorian Etheridge
|OLB
|Dante Fowler
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|T.J. Green
|Darren Hall -or- Avery Williams
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Isaiah Oliver
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Cameron Nizialek
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Cameron Nizialek
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
