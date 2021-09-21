Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart before Week 3 contest vs. Giants

Sep 21, 2021 at 03:57 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Depth Chart.9.21

The Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the host New York Giants with the depth chart used the previous week.

Continuity can be a good thing, especially for a team that is 0-2 but fared better against Tampa Bay than in a season-opening loss against Philadelphia. Head coach Arthur Smith didn't want to "jerk the wheel" and make an overreaction to a bad first game, leaving left guard Jalen Mayfield in his starting role. While the rookie was far from perfect, there were fewer glaring mistakes made and some signs that he'll continue to get better.

The Falcons will have to wait and see if starting cornerback AJ Terrell can play after suffering a concussion against the Bucs or if someone below him on the depth chart will fill. that's why it's important to take a look at the Falcons depth chart in it's entirety:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Calvin Ridley Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Drew Dalman Colby Gossett
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith Parker Hesse
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham
DL Jonathan Bullard John Cominsky
OLB Steven Means Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Dorian Etheridge
OLB Dante Fowler Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB A.J. Terrell T.J. Green Darren Hall -or- Avery Williams
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Isaiah Oliver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Cameron Nizialek
LS Josh Harris
H Cameron Nizialek
PR Avery Williams
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
