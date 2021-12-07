Falcons release depth chart before Week 14 contest vs. Panthers

Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson played a defensive snap at safety against Jacksonville, leading head coach Arthur Smith to suggest he could end up on the defensive depth chart. He did so on the Week 13 depth chart heading into the Buccaneers game, but his status as a third-string safety was short-lived.
Patterson wasn't found on the defensive side, listed as a running back and kick returner on the team's depth chart, which was released on Tuesday afternoon. While defensive coordinator Dean Pees said there are some plays with Patterson at safety -- those Pees would rather not use -- it's safe to say that adding Patterson to the safety depth chart was more in good fun than serious business.
Edge rusher Steven Means was back in the defense's first unit after being activated off injured reserve before the Bucs clash. Tight end Parker Hesse was removed after he was waived on Monday.
The depth chart at right tackle's a little different, with Colby Gossett as Kaleb McGary's primary backup. Jason Spriggs is only listed as the reserve left tackle.
Check out the full depth chart below:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Tajae Sharpe
|Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Josh Andrews
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Colby Gossett
|TE
|Lee Smith
|Keith Smith
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Wayne Gallman
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Anthony Rush
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|Mike Pennel
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Dante Folwer
|Brandon Copeland
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Emmanuel Ellerbee
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|James Vaughters
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darren Hall
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Avery Williams
|Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Reserve
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Thomas Morstead
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Thomas Morstead
|PR
|Avery Williams
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Avery Williams