Falcons release depth chart before Week 14 contest vs. Panthers

Steven Means back in the starting lineup after return from IR; Cordarrelle Patterson loses a position on depth chart

Dec 07, 2021 at 03:32 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson played a defensive snap at safety against Jacksonville, leading head coach Arthur Smith to suggest he could end up on the defensive depth chart. He did so on the Week 13 depth chart heading into the Buccaneers game, but his status as a third-string safety was short-lived.

Patterson wasn't found on the defensive side, listed as a running back and kick returner on the team's depth chart, which was released on Tuesday afternoon. While defensive coordinator Dean Pees said there are some plays with Patterson at safety -- those Pees would rather not use -- it's safe to say that adding Patterson to the safety depth chart was more in good fun than serious business.

Edge rusher Steven Means was back in the defense's first unit after being activated off injured reserve before the Bucs clash. Tight end Parker Hesse was removed after he was waived on Monday.

The depth chart at right tackle's a little different, with Colby Gossett as Kaleb McGary's primary backup. Jason Spriggs is only listed as the reserve left tackle.

Check out the full depth chart below:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Tajae Sharpe Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Colby Gossett
TE Lee Smith Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham Anthony Rush
DL Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Dante Folwer Brandon Copeland
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Emmanuel Ellerbee
OLB Steven Means Adetokunbo Ogundeji James Vaughters
CB A.J. Terrell Darren Hall
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Reserve
K Younghoe Koo
P Thomas Morstead
LS Josh Harris
H Thomas Morstead
PR Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Avery Williams
