Falcons release depth chart before Week 14 contest vs. Panthers

Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson played a defensive snap at safety against Jacksonville, leading head coach Arthur Smith to suggest he could end up on the defensive depth chart. He did so on the Week 13 depth chart heading into the Buccaneers game, but his status as a third-string safety was short-lived.

Patterson wasn't found on the defensive side, listed as a running back and kick returner on the team's depth chart, which was released on Tuesday afternoon. While defensive coordinator Dean Pees said there are some plays with Patterson at safety -- those Pees would rather not use -- it's safe to say that adding Patterson to the safety depth chart was more in good fun than serious business.

Edge rusher Steven Means was back in the defense's first unit after being activated off injured reserve before the Bucs clash. Tight end Parker Hesse was removed after he was waived on Monday.

The depth chart at right tackle's a little different, with Colby Gossett as Kaleb McGary's primary backup. Jason Spriggs is only listed as the reserve left tackle.