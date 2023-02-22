Falcons re-sign Liam McCullough as an exclusive rights free agent

McCullough played in all 17 games during the 2022 season 

Feb 22, 2023 at 03:22 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons organization announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed long snapper Liam McCullough as an exclusive rights free agent.

An ERFA is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract, per NFL.com. If a player is offered a one-year contract at the league minimum from his original team, he cannot negotiate with other teams.

McCullough originally signed with the Falcons on April 26, 2022 and played in all 17 games during the 2022 season. Prior to joining the Falcons, McCullough had stints with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020, 2021) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2020).

