Takeaways: Matt Ryan injured, Rams' pass rush shines, more 

Oct 20, 2019 at 04:20 PM
Kasey-Richardson
Kasey Richardson

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Falcons have now dropped to 1-6 for the season, following a 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Julio Jones had a decent outing as he led the receiving corps, finishing with six catches for 93 yards. The Rams (4-3) earned a total of 381 yards and the Falcons (1-6) generated 224 yards of total offense. Rams' quarterback Jared Goff came away with a solid game played as he totaled 238 yards on 20-of-33 pass completions. Matt Ryan ended the game with 16 of his 27 passes completed for 159 yards before being sidelined with an injury in the fourth quarter. Atlanta's offensive line struggled against the Rams' pressure for Ryan was sacked five times in the game.

Atlanta's defense got off to another quick start in the beginning and was led by strong play from linebacker Deion Jones. Jones was the leader in tackles amongst the defense, racking in 11 total for the game. The Falcons' defense struggled to contain the Rams coming out of the halftime break, allowing three touchdown scores in the second half. Here are the main takeaways from Sunday's game:

Matt Ryan injured in the fourth quarter

Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked five times against the Rams. On the last sack from Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Ryan limped off the field and was tended by the team trainers. Ryan then left the field and went to the locker room as it was ruled an ankle injury for the 12th year quarterback. For more coverage on Ryan's injury, click here.

Dan Quinn on distributing defensive play-calling

For the 2019 season, Falcons' head coach Dan Quinn assumed the position as defensive coordinator for the team. After the loss to the Rams on Sunday, Quinn addressed the media and explained that he's distributed some play-calling to his assistant coaches following the loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

In the press conference, Quinn stated, "My job is to look at the big and see if there's things we can do to change that." In the last four games played, the Falcons have not generated a sack and have not created a turnover since Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. For more on Dan Quinn's quotes on the defensive play-calling in games, click here.

Backup quarterback Matt Schaub discuss home loss

The Los Angeles Rams defense sent pressure for most of the game, coming away with five sacks on Matt Ryan. After Ryan injured his ankle in the fourth quarter, No. 2 quarterback Matt Schaub entered the game. Schaub went 6-for-6 for 65 yards and completed a touchdown pass to Austin Hooper, Atlanta's only touchdown scored. Following the game, Schaub discussed what to expect moving forward from the team saying, "We have to figure out tonight each person when they go home how they can be better? Just put the blinders on. You can't think about the big picture." For more on Matt Schaub's quotes following the game, click here.

Dan Quinn: Rams' pass rush a 'real factor' in loss

In the previous two games, the Falcons allowed four sacks and gave away five against the Rams on Sunday. Rams' defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. led the defense in sacks coming away with three on quarterback Matt Ryan. Following the loss, Quinn said in the press conference, "That amount of quarterback hits and sacks for sure was a real factor in this game."

The Rams' defense came away with nine hits on Ryan and held the Falcons to 224 yards of total offense. For more on Dan Quinn discussing the Rams' pressure on defense, click here.

Takk McKinley reacts to loss: 'It's on us'

After the game, defensive end Takk McKinley addressed the media and gave his perspective on the loss against the Rams. Following the loss, McKinley said, "The coaches have nothing to do with how we've been playing." He added, "They put us in great situations to go out there and perform, it's just up to the players to do it." The Falcons defense currently stands at 31st in scoring defense, allowing 31.9 points per game and have not came away with a sack in four games played. For more on Takk McKinley's quotes following the game, click here.

Other notable performances

  • Cornerback Blidi-Wreh Wilson was the second leader in tackles amongst the defense recording eight total.
  • Defensive back Damontae Kazee finished the contest with eight tackles.
  • Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell reeled in six tackles in the game.
  • Safety Kemal Ishmael came away with seven tackles, six of them being solo.

For those who want further analysis of Sunday's game between the Falcons and Rams, check out an archive of our live blog below.

