Falcons promote Edmond Robinson, Tyler Hall to active roster

Per the NFL rules for the 2020 season, teams are allowed to promote two players from their practice squad for each game. Robinson and Hall will provide depth for a defense that has been hit by injuries so far this year, and they've been on the game-day roster multiple times so far this season.

Hall spent training camp with the club and was one of the original 16 players signed to the practice squad. Hall was a standout as an undrafted rookie during training camp, and possesses the length and size that Atlanta typically looks for in its cornerbacks. While at the University of Wyoming, Hall played in 31 games and made 70 tackles with three forced fumbles and three interceptions. Robinson is another player who made a good impression in training camp. The fifth-year veteran has played in 22 games throughout his career, so he brings some experience to the defense if he's called upon to play.