Falcons-Patriots Inactives and Starters

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.-- The Falcons announced inactive players and lineup changes about an hour before kickoff at Gillette Stadium.
Falcons Inactives
QB John Parker Wilson (thrid quarterback)
CB Tye Hill
S William Moore
RB Jerious Norwood
LB Spencer Adkins
OT Will Svitek
OT Garrett Reynolds
DT Vance Walker
Patriots Inactives
CB Jonathan Wilhite
CB Darius Butler
RB BenJarvus Green-Ellis
LB Jerod Mayo
OL Rich Ohrnberger
G Kendall Simmons
WR Wes Wlker
LB Prescott Burgess
Falcons Starting Lineup
OffenseWR Michael Jenkins
LT Sam Baker
LG Justin Blalock
C Todd McClure
RG Harvey Dahl
RT Tyson Clabo
TE Tony Gonzalez
WR Roddy White
QB Matt Ryan
RB Michael turner
FB Ovie Mughelli
DefenseRE John Abraham
UT Jonathan Babineaux
NT Thomas Johnson
LE Jamaal Anderson
SLB Stephen Nicholas
MLB Curtis Lofton
WLB Mike Peterson
CB Chris Houston
CB Brian Williams
SS Erik Coleman
FS Thomas DeCoud
Patriots Starting Lineup
OffenseWR Joey Galloway*
LT Matt Light
LG Logan Mankins
C Dan Koppen
RG Stephen Neal
RT Nick Kaczur
Te Benjamin Watson
WR Randy Moss
QB Tom Brady
RB Laurence Maroney
RB Fred Taylor
DefenseLE Ty Warren
NT Vince Wilfork
DT Mike Wright
RE Jarvis Green
OLB Pierre Woods
ILB Gary Guyton
OLB Adalius Thomas
LCB Shawn Springs
RCB Leigh Boden
SS Brandon Meriweather
FS James Sanders
*Indicates gameday lineup change
