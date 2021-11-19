'It's been a tough five days': Falcons offense struggles against New England Patriots

When asked the same question, Arthur Smith said it is never just one aspect of a loss that is most disappointing. But he did add a note on execution.

"We're not executing," Smith said. "… There are too many penalties that are putting us behind. When you get into some of the fundamental mistakes you're making up front or on the perimeter, it's everything."

After the game, Smith's message was simple: The Falcons have fix things.

He said there were not a lot of things the offense can say it did well on Thursday night. The same could be said for Sunday afternoon, too. The last two games, Smith said, haven't been good enough.

"We're going to get out of this hole, because we have to and we will," Smith vowed. "We have the right guys to do it."

Smith said what makes him confident in making that statement is that the Falcons have "done it before." He noted that though it feels "ugly" in the present moment, there is evidence of success to build upon.

Ryan echoed the sentiment.

"There has been production, and good play throughout the year," Ryan said. "We have to find a way to get back to that."

Smith concluded the night by saying the Falcons have "to get things fixed all over the offense." With a weekend off, now is the time to dig in and do so. No one wants this week's losses to linger.