Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, A.J. Terrell, Jaylinn Hawkins as Chargers practice prep starts

Nov 02, 2022 at 04:14 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cornerback A.J. Terrell remained out of practice on Wednesday, dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of every on-field workout last week and the Falcons win over Carolina.

Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson also missed practice with a knee injury. His absence was a new development, after he played every snap against the Panthers.

Jaylinn Hawkins returned to the practice field after a week away dealing with a concussion. The safety was a full participant in the Wednesday session, a positive sign for a secondary that is better with him on the field. His status will be monitored as the week progresses.

Cordarrelle Patterson was also designated to return to practice, his first on-field workout since being placed on injured reserve after a Week 4 win over Cleveland. The Falcons have an option to activate him off IR leading into Sunday's game against the L.A. Chargers or at any point in a 21-day practice window that's officially open.

