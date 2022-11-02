Falcons running back designated to return to practice off injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return to practice off injured reserve, which will allow him to return to work in Wednesday's practice. Head coach Arthur Smith made that announcement in his pre-practice press conference.
It also opens a 21-day window where he can practice before officially rejoining the active roster. If he's not activated in that window, he'll be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
That's unexpected. Patterson is on the mend after having a minor procedure on his knee, which head coach Arthur Smith stated would not keep him out long.
Patterson was required to miss at least four games on IR, and that time has now passed. It remains uncertain whether Patterson will be ready to play in Sunday's home game against the Chargers.
It will be a big benefit whenever he returns, especially if he regains early-season form. Patterson thrived in his role as Falcons feature back, exceeding 120 rushing yards twice in the four games he played. He only had nine carries in a Week 4 contest against the Browns, where he didn't look right.
Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley have fared well in his stead, pacing a physical rushing attack that remains a highly-ranked unit despite Patterson's injury setback.
We take a monochrome look at the win over the Carolina Panthers during Week 8.