Falcons Daily: What Arthur Smith said about Calvin Ridley trade to Jacksonville Jaguars

The Falcons head coach said talks with Jacksonville regarding Ridley had been "on-going for a while." 

Nov 02, 2022 at 12:41 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

MB_20211024_ATLatMIA_Leica_838
Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons made significant headlines on Tuesday as the trade deadline came and went with one of the biggest moves of the day coming out of Atlanta. The Falcons announced the trade of Calvin Ridley to Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon.

Arthur Smith said on Wednesday morning that discussions regarding a Ridley trade had been happening for "a long time," which seeing the caveats described in the deal itself likely back this statement up.

RELATED CONTENT:

The details of the deal are convoluted as Ridley's future potential production is unclear as he awaits reinstatement by the league after he was served an at-minimum, year-long suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy. The earliest Ridley could be reinstated by the league is February 15, 2023. Because of this, the Falcons and Jaguars agreed to a deal that involves a number of stipulations when it comes to the compensation the Falcons could receive for Ridley.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons traded Ridley for a conditional 2023 fifth round pick and a conditional second round pick in 2024. The conditions are as followed:

1) If Ridley is not reinstated by a specified date, the Falcons received a 2023 sixth round pick instead of a 2023 fifth round pick.

2) If Ridley is reinstated by a specific date and makes the team, the Falcons receive a fourth round pick in 2024.

3) If Ridley makes the team and hits a specified incentive, the Falcons receive a third round pick in 2024.

4) If Ridley signs a contract extension with the Jaguars, the Falcons will receive a second round pick in 2024.

Prior to his suspension, Ridley was carrying a base salary of $11.1 million. That number was taken off the Falcons books when Ridley was suspended. It would have returned to the Falcons player payroll upon his reinstatement to the league. According to OverTheCap.com, that base salary will now be Jacksonville's responsibility when Ridley is reinstated.

The Falcons made other moves at the deadline on Tuesday, namely trading safety Dean Marlowe to Buffalo for a 2023 seventh round pick and acquiring cornerback Rashad Fenton from Kansas City for a conditional 2023 seventh round pick. Smith said those deals happened "as people call around" in the lead up to the trade deadline.

"Those are more opportunity right there at the deadline," Smith said.

Ridley, on the other hand, was a much longer discussion, as talks with Jacksonville were "on-going," per Smith.

"That wasn't something short-term that happened at the trade deadline," Smith said of the Ridley trade. "Those were a long process. I'll leave it at that."

Smith wouldn't comment much further on the logistics of the deal itself other than saying it was what the organization thought was "the right thing" to do "by the team and the players" involved.

"It's about the people here. It's a tough business but we care about people, whether it's Dean Marlowe, or any player, Matt Ryan, that's the way it goes," Smith said. "That's in the interest of the team, and in regards to the players as well."

For what it's worth, because of the trades made, the Falcons did send players to potentially desirable locations from a personal standpoint. Marlowe is a New York City native, having gone to high school in Queens. He returns to his home state, having been traded to Buffalo.

Ridley returns to his home state, too. Before being drafted by the Falcons and attending the University of Alabama, Ridley was originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and attended Monarch High School.

If the Falcons end up getting a Day 2 pick in 2024 for Ridley, and the wide receiver finds success in his home state? The trade could be a win-win for every party involved.

That will remain to be seen, though, as Ridley awaits the opportunity to request reinstatement.

Bird's Eye View | Falcons vs Panthers

Get a roof top view of the win over the Carolina Panthers from the top of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 8 of the 2022 season.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 34

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 defends during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 34

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 defends during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Flag seen on the field during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 34

Flag seen on the field during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after kicking a field goal during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 34

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after kicking a field goal during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 34

Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sidelines during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 34

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sidelines during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 34

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 34

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss before overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 34

Coin toss before overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 34

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 34

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs after catching a pass in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 34

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs after catching a pass in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 takes a snap in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 takes a snap in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 34

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 34

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and running back Caleb Huntley #42 warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and running back Caleb Huntley #42 warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 34

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 34

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon is seen prior to teh game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 34

Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon is seen prior to teh game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 34

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 34

General view from the roof during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 and fullback Keith Smith #40 make a tackle during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 34

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 and fullback Keith Smith #40 make a tackle during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a point after try during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 34

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a point after try during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 34

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overhead view of a flag on the field against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 34

Overhead view of a flag on the field against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Caleb Huntley #42 during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Caleb Huntley #42 during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 34

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 34

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 34

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 34

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Win banner seen from the roof after the victory against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 34

Win banner seen from the roof after the victory against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
falcons_audible_in_article_promo

The Falcons Audible presented by AT&T

Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons QBs Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Chargers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Bair Mail: On Calvin Ridley, Rashad Fenton and Terry Fontenot's activity at the NFL trade deadline

We also discuss the Falcons' recent uptick in explosive plays allowed

news

Falcons running back designated to return to practice off injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson missed four games dealing with knee injury

news

Falcons trade for defensive back Rashad Fenton

Terry Fontenot makes another NFL trade deadline deal to fortify defense

news

Falcons trade safety Dean Marlowe to Buffalo Bills

The Falcons will acquire a 2023 conditional seventh-round draft pick

news

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta moves receiver to for conditional NFL draft capital

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 9 of 2022 NFL regular season

Depth in defensive backfield being tested by injury

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Josh Allen and Bills can't unseat Eagles, Dak Prescott and Cowboys make top 5, Derrick Henry helps Titans surge

See where Falcons land after big win over Carolina

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Analyzing Drake London's subtlety, Cornell Armstrong's targets and what each unit can clean up after Carolina nail-biter

It's a game that had it all. It's a notebook that tries its best to go over it.

news

Bair: What Falcons currently sitting atop NFC South means, what's required in quest to stay there

Atlanta moved a game up in the division after Sunday's 37-34 overtime win against Carolina Panthers

news

"I can't explain how valuable he is": Younghoe Koo helps lift Falcons over Panthers in overtime win

Koo kicked 100 percent in both field goals and extra points in Sunday's victory

Top News

Bair Mail: On Calvin Ridley, Rashad Fenton and Terry Fontenot's activity at the NFL trade deadline

Falcons Daily: What Arthur Smith said about Calvin Ridley trade to Jacksonville Jaguars

Falcons running back designated to return to practice off injured reserve

How to watch Falcons game vs. Chargers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Advertising