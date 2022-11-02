Falcons Daily: What Arthur Smith said about Calvin Ridley trade to Jacksonville Jaguars

The Falcons made other moves at the deadline on Tuesday, namely trading safety Dean Marlowe to Buffalo for a 2023 seventh round pick and acquiring cornerback Rashad Fenton from Kansas City for a conditional 2023 seventh round pick. Smith said those deals happened "as people call around" in the lead up to the trade deadline.

"Those are more opportunity right there at the deadline," Smith said.

Ridley, on the other hand, was a much longer discussion, as talks with Jacksonville were "on-going," per Smith.

"That wasn't something short-term that happened at the trade deadline," Smith said of the Ridley trade. "Those were a long process. I'll leave it at that."

Smith wouldn't comment much further on the logistics of the deal itself other than saying it was what the organization thought was "the right thing" to do "by the team and the players" involved.

"It's about the people here. It's a tough business but we care about people, whether it's Dean Marlowe, or any player, Matt Ryan, that's the way it goes," Smith said. "That's in the interest of the team, and in regards to the players as well."

For what it's worth, because of the trades made, the Falcons did send players to potentially desirable locations from a personal standpoint. Marlowe is a New York City native, having gone to high school in Queens. He returns to his home state, having been traded to Buffalo.

Ridley returns to his home state, too. Before being drafted by the Falcons and attending the University of Alabama, Ridley was originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and attended Monarch High School.

If the Falcons end up getting a Day 2 pick in 2024 for Ridley, and the wide receiver finds success in his home state? The trade could be a win-win for every party involved.