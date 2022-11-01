Falcons trade safety Dean Marlowe to Buffalo Bills

The Falcons have traded safety Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.
Marlowe has experience with the Bills organization, having played three seasons in Buffalo from 2017-2020. The veteran safety signed a one-year contract with the Falcons back in March, making one start and 11 total tackles through the first eight games of the season.
