Falcons trade for defensive back Rashad Fenton 

Nov 01, 2022 at 05:00 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton from the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced on Tuesday, for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

The deal was made just before the NFL trade deadline, adding depth to an area of defensive weakness.

Fenton has made 16 starts in 47 games, with 123 takckles, two forced fumbles, 20 passes defensed and two interceptions.

The Falcons need help at cornerback, with Casey Hayward on injured reserve and A.J. Terrell out with a hamstring injury.

AF_2022_Red-Helmet-Retail-Collection-1920x1080

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons trade safety Dean Marlowe to Buffalo Bills

The Falcons will acquire a 2023 conditional seventh-round draft pick

news

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta moves receiver to for conditional NFL draft capital

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 9 of 2022 NFL regular season

Depth in defensive backfield being tested by injury

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Josh Allen and Bills can't unseat Eagles, Dak Prescott and Cowboys make top 5, Derrick Henry helps Titans surge

See where Falcons land after big win over Carolina

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Analyzing Drake London's subtlety, Cornell Armstrong's targets and what each unit can clean up after Carolina nail-biter

It's a game that had it all. It's a notebook that tries its best to go over it.

news

Bair: What Falcons currently sitting atop NFC South means, what's required in quest to stay there

Atlanta moved a game up in the division after Sunday's 37-34 overtime win against Carolina Panthers

news

"I can't explain how valuable he is": Younghoe Koo helps lift Falcons over Panthers in overtime win

Koo kicked 100 percent in both field goals and extra points in Sunday's victory

news

"It broke our way": Inside Falcons wild and wacky overtime win vs. Carolina Panthers

Falcons players and coaches reflect on a 37-34 win that definitely wasn't pretty, but it was a win nonetheless. And for that, the Falcons are thankful.

news

What stood out in Falcons' NFC South clash with Carolina Panthers

Falcons lose late lead, opportunity to take control in the division

news

'Smart, tough, and a true professional': Todd McClure is inducted into Falcons Ring of Honor

Over 100 former Falcons players were in attendance for McClure's induction ceremony

news

Falcons inactives: Atlanta secondary gets reinforcements back with two starters inactive

With A.J. Terrell and Jaylinn Hawkins out against the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta will again look to its depth to play significant roles on Sunday.

Top News

Falcons trade safety Dean Marlowe to Buffalo Bills

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Josh Allen and Bills can't unseat Eagles, Dak Prescott and Cowboys make top 5, Derrick Henry helps Titans surge

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Rashaan Evans, Terry Fontenot approach to NFL trade deadline

Advertising