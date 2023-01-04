Falcons injury report: Updating status of Avery Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson, Feleipe Franks as Buccaneers practice prep begins

Elijah Wilkinson was also listed on Wednesday's participation report

Jan 04, 2023 at 03:54 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Running back Avery Williams was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, despite dealing with a foot injury he suffered in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tight end Feleipe Franks was a limited participant on Wednesday, as he deals with a concussion and remains in the protocol.

Guard Elijah Wilkinson was a limited participant on Wednesday, working through a calf injury that kept him out against the Cardinals. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson did not practice on Wednesday due to player rest. His absence was not injury related.

