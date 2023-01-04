How Isaiah Oliver has grown, developed and thrived in Dean Pees' defense

Pees and Smith consistently speak about Oliver's versatility as a player; a guy that can play "multiple spots" for the Falcons defense. There were numerous factors that went into Oliver rotating between nickel cornerback and safety against the Cardinals, but it was primarily due to the game plan, Smith said.

"They play a lot of that spread-out and 11-personnel," Smith said. "They've got a lot of wideouts they like to roll in there. They have a pass-catching tight end in Trey McBride. A lot of it was the game plan."

Oliver added: "Just kind of scheme wise, just something that we wanted to look into going into this week. They have a lot of 10-personnel where they get a lot of receivers out there, which is something different from the last few weeks where we were playing teams with more 21-or-22 personnel stuff. It was just a scheme thing and I thought it worked out pretty well."

Oliver embraces the challenge of being a multi-dimensional player. Having an extended role on defense is something he feels confident about at this point in his career. When at nickel cornerback, Oliver is efficient in man coverage, as well as blitzing, and is a reliable on-ball defender. He also played 12 snaps at free safety against Arizona, per Pro Football Focus -- he only played two previous snaps there all season -- and performed well in that role.

"I feel like I have a really good understanding of the defense now this year in comparison to last year," Oliver said. "And I understand what he wants out of those positions, so I kind of accepted that role in being able to help other guys out. If they have questions, whether it's about safety, corner, or nickel, I feel like I can answer those questions for them."

Entering the final week of the season against their NFC South divisional opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons look to close out the season on a high note. Oliver said it's all about focusing on what they did well against Arizona and building upon that.