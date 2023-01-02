Inside Tori's Notebook: What you should take from the Falcons win vs. Arizona Cardinals

ALMOST TO THE END OF THIS THING -- I don't want to say it was five seconds after the Falcons beat the Cardinals on Sunday night that a certain phrase was uttered. Perhaps it was six seconds. Either way, when Younghoe Koo's short field goal went through the uprights, sealing Atlanta's 20-19 win over Arizona, the comments started rolling in.

"This is the worst thing that could have happened."

"Oh wow, they beat a lousy Cardinals team (insert heavy sarcasm here)."

"We absolutely should not have won that game in the big picture."

"That win just hurts our draft slot!"

Look, I get it. Your desire for a top-5 draft pick in 2023 is warranted. Any feelings you have about the Falcons win - and what it means for the future - are valid. They're valid because they're your feelings and I am not going to discount the way you feel.

In the same breath, you should not discount the way these players and coaches feel either, and their feeling is that they want to win. You're never going to hear a player in the locker room say they want to lose for a higher draft pick. Even if they did feel that way, how many times have you ever heard a player say it?

They're playing for their careers and their future. It's not their job to think about anything beyond that. But we can.