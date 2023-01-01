'Building their resume': Falcons youth movement shows a foundation worth building upon

Atlanta leads the league in players on the roster under the age of 26 years old. That meant growing pains in 2022, but could provide something useful in the years to come. 

Jan 01, 2023 at 06:23 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

ATLANTA -- The Falcons are not in playoff contention. That is known. They've spent the last week coming to terms with that fact.

Whether they won or lost on Sunday afternoon when they faced the Arizona Cardinals held no bearing on what happens for the Falcons after the season ends next week. They did win, though, with a 20-19 score, thus snapping a four-game losing streak with a game-winning field goal from Younghoe Koo.

So, though this game's outcome doesn't change Atlanta's fate, A.J. Terrell said it was still good for something.

"We are out of the playoffs," Terrell said, "but everybody is building their resume."

RELATED CONTENT:

Atlanta has one of the youngest teams in the league. Here are a few fast facts from our Nerdy Birds report that support this statement:

  • Only 11 players on the 53-man roster were on the team prior to the 2021 season and only 10 have more than five years of experience.
  • On the 53-man active roster, 90 percent of the players are under 30 years old and 50 percent are under the age of 27. Both of those numbers represent the fifth-highest marks in the NFL in terms of young players. Atlanta leads the NFL in rostered players under the age of 26 at 13.
  • According to OverTheCap.com, the Falcons have the fifth-highest percentage of players on rookie contracts or with three or fewer years of experience (85 percent).

So, when Terrell says players are building a resume, that's exactly what they are doing. Because of the overall youth of this team - or as Nerdy Birds stated: A youth movement in Atlanta - these resume-building moments cannot (and should not) be overlooked.

Why? Because it's the foundation Atlanta has laid for the future they want to build.

This year's team had its issues. This rookie class had their growing pains. But even in all of that, they are still showing that they have a foundation worth building upon.

AF_20230101_ARIatATL_BM2_2867
Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

At this point in the season, with just one game left, we know what this 2022 team in Atlanta is. We do. We know what works for them and what doesn't. We know their deficiencies and what they need to prioritize in the offseason. We also know that the 2022 NFL Draft class provided this organization with a nice jolt to kickstart 2023 based on their production and growth in 2022.

With 47 yards on five catches on Sunday, Drake London passed Calvin Ridley for the second-most receptions by a rookie in team history. Tyler Allgeier - with a 95-yard day from scrimmage - became one of only four players in the franchise's history to surpass 1,000 scrimmage yards in his rookie season. He joins the likes of Williams Andrews, Kyle Pitts and Julio Jones. He's also one of three rookies to surpass that same mark this year, joining Dameon Pierce and Garrett Wilson.

Troy Andersen's role within the defense continues to grow and expand. Arnold Ebiketie is showing promise, too. Ted Monachino said this week that DeAngelo Malone has made a "quantum leap" in his play this year. And though their individual stats are not something to gawk at, they play a major role in a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in any of their last five games.

Then, there's Desmond Ridder, who's third start at quarterback and first at home showed a player who's as comfortable in the pocket as we've seen him. His passer rating and completion percentage continues to climb. He handled the Falcons game-winning drive well, completing all three of his passes in said drive, including a big third-and-long conversion to get the Falcons into the red zone. In this offense, which is one that relies on its run game, that's all that Arthur Smith is asking his quarterback to do.

These are resume-building moments for a rookie class that is going to be instrumental in deciding where this organization goes in the coming years.

That also includes players who are going to be a part of that future, too. The Terrells, the Kyle Pitts, the Chris Lindstroms of the world.

This team isn't close to being fully built yet. But they have one of the highest projected cap spaces in the league in 2023 as well as a young core of players that are worth building around. They may be out of playoff contention and there may be a lot of games this 2022 team wants back, but all of that can still be true. There is still a future worth building towards.

"We know that we can't be in the playoffs this year, but what we talked about is that we want to finish these last two games strong," Ridder said. "Finish it for something good for the future."

Game Photos | Week 17 Falcons vs Cardinals

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals during Week 17.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 68

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 68

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 68

Fans cheer during the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 68

Fans during the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs jerseys for fans during warmups before the game. against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs jerseys for fans during warmups before the game. against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders during the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 68

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders during the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons warm up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 68

Atlanta Falcons warm up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 warmup before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 warmup before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Girls Flag Football Champion Coaches pull the train horn before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 68

Girls Flag Football Champion Coaches pull the train horn before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 leaves the locker room before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 leaves the locker room before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 leaves the locker room before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 68

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 leaves the locker room before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons run out of the tunnel before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 68

The Atlanta Falcons run out of the tunnel before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 68

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 sacks the quarterback during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 sacks the quarterback during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 attempts to make a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 attempts to make a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts after making a sack during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts after making a sack during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 calls out a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 calls out a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is knocked out of bounds during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is knocked out of bounds during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after kicking a point after try against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after kicking a point after try against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 blocked the punt for a turnover during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 blocked the punt for a turnover during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 recovers the blocked punt during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 recovers the blocked punt during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players react after blocking and recovering a punt during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 68

Atlanta Falcons players react after blocking and recovering a punt during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after blocking and recovering a punt during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after blocking and recovering a punt during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react after a punt block and touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 68

Fans react after a punt block and touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defenders react after a third down stop during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defenders react after a third down stop during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defenders react after a third down stop during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defenders react after a third down stop during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 lines up during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 lines up during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 68

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 reacts after a play during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 reacts after a play during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense with a stop during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defense with a stop during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 reacts after a stop during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 68

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 reacts after a stop during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 lines up for a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 lines up for a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offense huddles before a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 68

Atlanta Falcons offense huddles before a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs for a first down after a reception during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs for a first down after a reception during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 reacts after a first down during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 reacts after a first down during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Happy New Year banner during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 68

Happy New Year banner during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrate after the win against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrate after the win against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after scoring the winning field goal after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after scoring the winning field goal after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 is seen after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 is seen after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 jersey swap after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 jersey swap after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride #85 talk after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 68

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride #85 talk after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 signs jerseys for fans after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 signs jerseys for fans after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 is seen in the locker room after the victory against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 is seen in the locker room after the victory against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 is seen in the locker room after the victory against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 is seen in the locker room after the victory against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
falcons_final_whsitle_1920x1080

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

'It's nice when you can mix and match': Tyler Allgeier's emergence has opened up options for Cordarrelle Patterson

Allgeier moved into the Falcons franchise record books becoming the fourth player to eclipse over 1,000 scrimmage yards

news

Bair: Why Desmond Ridder's fourth-quarter comeback vs. Cardinals gave game more meaning

The rookie quarterback secured his first NFL win with a drive to seal victory as time expired

news

What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Falcons leave with a 20-19 victory sealed by Younghoe Koo's game-winning field goal as time expired

news

Falcons inactives: Starting offensive lineman inactive vs. Arizona Cardinals

After being listed as questionable on Friday, the Falcons rule LG Elijah Wilkinson out prior to Week 17 matchup.

news

Falcons make flurry of roster moves heading into Week 17 contest vs. Cardinals

Matt Hennessy has been designated to return off injured reserve

news

Five things to watch when Falcons host Arizona Cardinals on New Year's Day

J.J. Watt's retirement, Desmond Ridder's continued development and Colt McCoy under center among your five things to watch.

news

Falcons injury report: Three Falcons ruled out, another questionable heading into Week 17 contest vs. Arizona Cardinals

Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson has a chance to play on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

'Maturing together': The connection between Desmond Ridder, Drew Dalman that goes unnoticed -- Falcons Daily

Falcons Daily analyzes the continued growth of a young quarterback and his equally young center.

news

Who will win, Falcons or Cardinals? Expert Picks

The Falcons clash against the Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Nerdy Birds: Drake London, Desmond Ridder and Tyler Allgeier lead a youth movement in Atlanta

Allgeier and London rank high among the best rookies at their position

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder development, Richie Grant, Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill

We break down all that and more in the last mailbag of the year (but not of the season)

Top News

Bair: Why Desmond Ridder's fourth-quarter comeback vs. Cardinals gave game more meaning

'It's nice when you can mix and match': Tyler Allgeier's emergence has opened up options for Cordarrelle Patterson

'Building their resume': Falcons youth movement shows a foundation worth building upon

What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Arizona Cardinals

Advertising