Nerdy Birds: Drake London, Desmond Ridder and Tyler Allgeier lead a youth movement in Atlanta

We've talked at length throughout this season about the strong play along the offensive line and the improvement in terms of production in the run game. A true running back-by-committee approach for much of the year, the 2022 Falcons were the first team to have four players with at least 250 rushing yards each through the first eight games of a season in NFL history. That success on the ground has continued throughout the year, as Atlanta has the third-highest successful play rate on rush attempts, ranks fourth in rushing yards over expected, and fifth in rushing first downs over expected. That production is a big step up from one year ago.