What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Falcons leave with a 20-19 victory sealed by Younghoe Koo's game-winning field goal as time expired

Jan 01, 2023 at 03:48 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

ATLANTA -- The Falcons played Sunday's game against Arizona without the hope of advancing beyond the regular season. They were formally eliminated from playoff contention the previous week, following a loss in Baltimore and positive results for others in the NFC South.

Head coach Arthur Smith emphatically said there was still plenty to play for as individuals and as a team despite that fact and was hoping to see his players treat this game seriously.

Smith got his wish. The Falcons played hard, questing for victory and to snap a four-game losing streak. It was good enough to win.

The Falcons walked off with a win, a 20-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was secured with a game-winning 21-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo.

Let's take a look at what stood out for the Falcons in this Week 17 contest:

Important for Falcons to snap the streak

The Falcons hadn't won in a while, with four straight defeats on the ledge and six losses in seven games. Getting a 'W' was important for this team and it's confidence level. It was important to be rewarded for a solid week's work and a game where the Falcons did just enough to win.

Arthur Smith said all week that victories were important and he was right. It was important to win a close game, to win another one at home and to validate progress made while being on the right side of the scoreboard.

The Cardinals pushed for victory late in this one and took a lead with five minutes remaining, but Ridder led a drive that allowed the Falcons to surge ahead when it mattered most. Doing so was key, especially considering the team has lost so many close games this season.

Tyler Allgeier is that dude

The Falcons made a good selection when they were drafting in the fifth round. They picked up running back Tyler Allgeier out of BYU who has developed into a quality runner right before our eyes. This was a guy who was a healthy scratch in Week 1, and now he's an indispensable part of the Falcons attack.

While he's a tough, physical runner, Allgeier has shown an ability to be nimble and patient eluding tacklers, running around them over through them when it's required.

Allgeier has really turned it on over the past month and has the stat to show for it. He exceeded 1,000 yards from scrimmage in this contest, making him the third rookie to accomplish that feat. He's also the fourth Falcons to do that in his rookie season.

Allgeier has all the makings of a feature back and works well combining forces with Cordarrelle Patterson in the run game. While we've seen a bunch of rookies contribute this season, Allgeier might be having the best season of them all to this point.

Another week, another big special teams play

The Falcons have been solid on special teams all year, with some spectacular plays sprinkled in. They had another big one on Sunday, with a blocked punt that set up a Cordarrelle Patterson's first-half touchdown.

The expertly designed play had Richie Grant run a stunt and come in untouched, quick enough to get his hands on the ball before it launched downfield.

This comes a week after the Falcons blocked a field goal and marked the second blocked punt of the season.

Not to be outdone by his own guys, Bradley Pinion launched a perfect punt 62 yards that bounced out of bounds at a the 1-yard line, giving the Falcons a big moment in the battle for field position.

While the team has struggled on offense and defense, special teams has been consistently good and stands as a team strength as the regular season comes to a close.

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here, with Sunday's result fresh in your mind, for inclusion in Monday's mailbag.

Game Photos | Week 17 Falcons vs Cardinals

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals during Week 17.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 68

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 68

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 68

Fans cheer during the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 68

Fans during the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 walks out prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs jerseys for fans during warmups before the game. against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs jerseys for fans during warmups before the game. against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders during the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 68

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders during the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons warm up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 68

Atlanta Falcons warm up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 warmup before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 warmup before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Girls Flag Football Champion Coaches pull the train horn before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 68

Girls Flag Football Champion Coaches pull the train horn before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 leaves the locker room before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 leaves the locker room before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 leaves the locker room before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 68

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 leaves the locker room before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons run out of the tunnel before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 68

The Atlanta Falcons run out of the tunnel before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 68

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 sacks the quarterback during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 sacks the quarterback during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 attempts to make a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 attempts to make a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts after making a sack during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts after making a sack during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 calls out a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 calls out a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is knocked out of bounds during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is knocked out of bounds during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after kicking a point after try against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after kicking a point after try against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 blocked the punt for a turnover during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 blocked the punt for a turnover during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 recovers the blocked punt during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 recovers the blocked punt during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players react after blocking and recovering a punt during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 68

Atlanta Falcons players react after blocking and recovering a punt during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after blocking and recovering a punt during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after blocking and recovering a punt during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react after a punt block and touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 68

Fans react after a punt block and touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defenders react after a third down stop during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defenders react after a third down stop during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defenders react after a third down stop during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defenders react after a third down stop during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 lines up during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 lines up during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 68

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 reacts after a play during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 reacts after a play during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense with a stop during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defense with a stop during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 reacts after a stop during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 68

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 reacts after a stop during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 68

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 lines up for a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 lines up for a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offense huddles before a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 68

Atlanta Falcons offense huddles before a play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs for a first down after a reception during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs for a first down after a reception during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 reacts after a first down during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 reacts after a first down during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Happy New Year banner during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 68

Happy New Year banner during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrate after the win against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrate after the win against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after scoring the winning field goal after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after scoring the winning field goal after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 is seen after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 is seen after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 jersey swap after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 jersey swap after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride #85 talk after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 68

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride #85 talk after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 signs jerseys for fans after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 signs jerseys for fans after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 is seen in the locker room after the victory against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 is seen in the locker room after the victory against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 is seen in the locker room after the victory against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 is seen in the locker room after the victory against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
