Bair: Why Desmond Ridder's fourth-quarter comeback vs. Cardinals gave game more meaning

Videos Evaluating Desmond Ridder's comeback drive, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson

Videos Arthur Smith: "I'm really proud of those guys up front" | Press Conferences

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks to media after first NFL win | Press Conferences

Videos Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons - Highlights Week 17

Videos Younghoe Koo's 21-yard FG at buzzer gives Falcons their sixth win of 2022

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson makes multiple defenders miss on shifty 22-yard rush

Videos Tyler Allgeier gashes Cards' defense for 17 yards

Videos Adetokunbo Ogundeji gets to David Blough for big sack

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson powers it in for 5-yard rush TD

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Falcons come up big with their second blocked punt of 2022

Videos Tyler Allgeier juke moves spark 12-yard pickup

Videos Tyler Allgeier powers forward for his third rush TD of rookie season

Videos Tyler Allgeier explodes up the middle on 14-yard rush

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson puts quickness on display with 16-yard rush

Videos Desmond Ridder's first start at Mercedes-Benz stadium | Cardinals vs. Falcons hype

Videos Falcons Coordinators speak to the media ahead of Cardinals matchup | Press Conferences

Videos Grady Jarrett: "[J.J. Watt's] going to be a Hall of Famer for a reason" | Press Conferences

Videos Chris Lindstrom on his first Pro Bowl, Man of the Year nomination and more | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks on 'keys to a fast start' | Press Conference

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on 'four point swings' | Press Conference

Videos Keys to beating the Arizona Cardinals, Ridder's improvement & why we play football | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Drake London's progression of 'feeling the game' | Film Review

Videos "They gave your boy a mic" | Arnold Ebiketie is mic'd up against the Ravens | Atlanta Falcons

Videos Arthur Smith: "We know we're building something real here" | Press Conferences

Videos Desmond Ridder, Drake London and how Falcons move forward after Ravens loss

Videos Desmond Ridder postgame press conference | Falcons vs Ravens

Videos Arthur Smith postgame press conference | Falcons vs. Ravens

Videos Drake London's best plays from 96-yard game | Highlights

Videos Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens - Highlights Week 16

Videos Younghoe Koo drills his third field goal of the game

Videos Drake London leaps to come up with 20-yard catch in red zone | Highlights

Videos Younghoe Koo's 34-yard FG cuts Falcons' deficit to one-score

Videos Allgeier dashes up the middle on fourth-down conversion

Videos Avery Williams opens second half with wild front flip on dangerous hurdle

Videos Allgeier evades multiple defenders with spin move on 26-yard gain

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson takes screen pass for 14-yard gain

Videos Younghoe Koo's 32-yard FG gets Falcons on board on last play of first half

Videos Drake London's acrobatic leaping catch goes for 15 yards

Videos A.J. Terrell reads screen play to perfection on 3-yard TFL