Date, kickoff time set for Falcons Week 18 game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons will play the Buccaneers on January 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Jan 02, 2023 at 03:57 PM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The NFL has officially announced that the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 18 contest will be played on Sunday, January 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST, nationally televised on FOX. Tampa Bay will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons for the last game of the regular season.

This game, essentially, doesn't carry much weight considering the Falcons are formally eliminated from playoff contention and the Buccaneers winning the NFC South division, but this will be a good evaluation heading into the offseason.

