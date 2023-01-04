Bair Mail: On Drake London and Falcons WR corps, Desmond Ridder, adding a veteran QB and Troy Andersen

Hello all. We've reached Wednesday, meaning it's time for your regularly scheduled Bair Mail delivery.

We talk Falcons football past, present and future in this space, but it's a bit harder to do considering what happened on Monday night. All of our thoughts and prayers have been with Damar Hamlin since then, and they'll continue to be as we move forward.

RELATED CONTENT:

We also encourage those so inclined to donate to his charitable fund right here and to keep his family in your hearts.

There's no easy transition from that to this more standard football talk, but we'll make it while acknowledging the people are more important than the game.

Best wishes to Hamlin and those close to him.

But, as of Wednesday (Jan. 4), Week 18 is still scheduled to be played this weekend. That could change, but for now we'll be previewing the game against the Buccaneers as if it will go on as scheduled. Now on to your questions:

Zackery Goodknight from Dallas, Tex.

This off-season is going to be critical and exciting. I can't imagine the pressure the front office is under to get it right. How do you assess the most important position (QB) with only 4 games? What happens if Derek Carr or Lamar Jackson become options? If you stick with Ridder, do you try to get him more help at WR? But besides offense entirely, there's plenty to do on defense as well! Atlanta has a solid base of young talent. As a fan and an insider for the team we love, can you give us a quick, purely opinionated, guess of how you see the off-season signing/draft going? Where Atlanta focuses? Who you feel is the QB for next season? Does London get another big WR or speedy WR opposite of him? Just free-range your thoughts please! Thanks Bair!

Bair: There's a lot there, Zackery, but I like the concept of adding to the receiver room so I'm going to riff on that. Let's start with Drake London. He's going to be a legit No. 1 receiver. I don't think that's a bold prediction or hot take, either. He has the talent and drive to be a top-tier receiver.

While the fumbling concern is valid, I don't consider it a long-term issue. He's going to get that fixed. Take that to the bank. Also, Kyle Pitts is expected to make a full recovery from knee surgery and will be a major factor in the passing game. Cordarrelle Patterson should be back in 2023 and should be more present as a receiver with Tyler Allgeier in as a three-down back.

To your point, the Falcons still need more at receiver. Adding a speed element is key. I think a veteran presence will help as well. A young, fast receiver from the middle rounds of the NFL draft sounds ideal, and a free-agent add probably wouldn’t hurt. Jarvis Landry sounds like a solid add. Maybe JuJu Smith-Schuster or Marvin Jones?