Arthur Smith, Falcons organization sends support to Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills -- Falcons Daily

The game was postponed, with the league deciding on Tuesday that the game would not be resumed this week. As of Wednesday, the Week 18 games will continue on schedule. The Bills are still scheduled to face the Patriots on Sunday. They returned to their facility for a walk-though and meetings, per a report from ESPN's Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Arthur Smith began his Wednesday press conference sending support to all those directly impacted by the situation.

"Speaking on the behalf of the Atlanta Falcons we send our thoughts and our prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family and the entire Bills organization," Smith said. "We're praying for him. To see something like that happen, obviously puts a lot of things - life - into perspective. I just want to make sure that the Bills know, Damar and his family, that we're thinking about them and praying for them."

Smith declined to go into much more detail than that when asked how he and the Falcons players and coaches were handling the days after Monday Night Football.

He said he would like to keep any conversations and meetings the Falcons have had private. He said he was sensitive to the fact that everyone handles traumatic situations differently, and he wanted to give players the opportunity to speak for themselves if they chose to.

"Everybody has different ways that they deal with things. I never thought that there was a blueprint that you have to (follow). Everybody has different emotions. That's been my experience," Smith said.

Later he added: "I'm not going to go into any more details about my private thoughts or things I address privately with the team. That's just not who I am. Doesn't make me any better or worse. This is how I deal with it."

Smith also clearly stated that just because the Falcons are working to stay in their routine, it doesn't mean they weren't greatly impacted by what happened nor are they ignoring it. Far from it.

"If you go back into work-mode it's not lost on you what's going on. I think our guys understand that," Smith said. "We'll go out there and practice today and try to get into a routine, but that doesn't mean that we lack empathy or don't acknowledge anything else that's going on outside of this building."