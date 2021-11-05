Falcons injury report: Russell Gage ready to go, others ruled out of Saints game

Jonathan Bullard, Calvin Ridley formally ruled out of Week 9 contest

Nov 05, 2021 at 01:09 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

injury.report.11.5

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Russell Gage is ready to play the New Orleans Saints. There's no doubt about that after the receiver was not given a designation on the team's official injury report.

He was limited with a groin injury earlier in the week, but was a full participant the last two days. Gage's presence be important for the passing game, which will operate without Calvin Ridley. The top wideout was formally ruled out while dealing with a personal matter. Ridley issues a statement saying he is stepping away to tend to his mental health.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons must also move forward without defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who missed the entire practice week while in the league's concussion protocol. We could see more Marlon Davidson and Mike Pennel against the Saints with Bullard out of the rotation. The line must hold strong, however, against a stout Saints running game.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Russell Gage participation level changes in Thursday practice before Saints game

news

Falcons injury report: Updating Russell Gage, Jonathan Bullard status entering Saints rivalry week

news

Falcons injury report: Falcons get good news about A.J. Terrell availability vs. Panthers

Falcons didn't list anyone on official injury report
news

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell increases practice activity ahead of Panthers game

Entire Falcons roster fully participates in Thursday practice
news

Falcons injury report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Avery Williams status entering Panthers week

Erik Harris, Fabian Moreau not listed on the participation report
news

Falcons injury report: Pass rush gets bad news about Dante Fowler availability vs. Miami Dolphins

Avery Williams doubtful with hamstring injury on team's injury report
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Avery Williams after Thursday practice

Jaylinn Hawkins returns to work after missing Wednesday with illness
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Jaylinn Hawkins entering Dolphins week

Russell Gage, Erik Harris and Marlon Davidson not listed on participation report
news

Falcons injury report: Erik Harris, Avery Williams doubtful to play Jets

Russell Gage, Marlon Davidson, Calvin Ridley previously ruled out of Week 5 contest
news

Falcons injury report: Russell Gage, Marlon Davidson won't travel, ruled out vs. Jets 

Erik Harris misses practice, Avery Williams limited
news

Falcons injury report: Erik Harris, Marlon Davidson, Russell Gage not practicing to start Jets week

Top News

Bair Mail: On Odell Beckham Jr. prospects, Arthur Smith forming Falcons identity and defensive bright spots

The Falcons place Calvin Ridley on the non-football injury list

Who will win, Falcons or Saints? Experts' Picks

Falcons injury report: Russell Gage ready to go, others ruled out of Saints game

Advertising