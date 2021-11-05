Falcons injury report: Russell Gage ready to go, others ruled out of Saints game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Russell Gage is ready to play the New Orleans Saints. There's no doubt about that after the receiver was not given a designation on the team's official injury report.
He was limited with a groin injury earlier in the week, but was a full participant the last two days. Gage's presence be important for the passing game, which will operate without Calvin Ridley. The top wideout was formally ruled out while dealing with a personal matter. Ridley issues a statement saying he is stepping away to tend to his mental health.
The Falcons must also move forward without defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who missed the entire practice week while in the league's concussion protocol. We could see more Marlon Davidson and Mike Pennel against the Saints with Bullard out of the rotation. The line must hold strong, however, against a stout Saints running game.
