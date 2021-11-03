"Fired up for the city": How Matt Ryan sees parallels between Falcons, Braves

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons locker room has been buzzing throughout the last month as the Braves made a postseason run that ultimately accumulated in the first World Series championship since 1995 on Tuesday night. Matt Ryan said on Wednesday he stayed up to watch the Braves clinch Game 6. And always one to like the parallels sports narratives provide, Ryan couldn't help but think there are some similarities between the two Atlanta professional teams.

"When you're looking specifically at the Braves, it was a team that struggled to get over .500 until three quarters of the way through the season, and they started to play their best baseball towards the end," Ryan said. "They started to come together as a team, and rely and count on each other."

