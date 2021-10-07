Falcons injury report: Russell Gage, Marlon Davidson won't travel, ruled out vs. Jets 

Erik Harris misses practice, Avery Williams limited

Oct 07, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons will be missing some key components on Sunday when they play the Jets in London. Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson will not make the trip due to ankle injuries. Neither player practiced on Thursday, with the team slated to leave for the United Kingdom.

Receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice with a personal matter and will not play the Jets.

Safety Erik Harris also hasn't practiced this week, though his status remains uncertain.

Avery Williams was added to the Falcons participation report on Thursday, showing up limited with a hamstring injury.

We'll have to see how the Falcons designate Williams Friday on their official injury report. He was an option to take over a slot cornerback, with Isaiah Oliver lost for the season with a knee injury

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

