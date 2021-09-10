Falcons injury report: Full-squad available to Arthur Smith vs. Eagles

The Falcons enter into the first game of the 2021 season with a clean bill of health.
After being held out of practice last week with a hamstring injury, Brandon Copeland returned to practice this week. He was limited up until Friday, but was full-go during the Falcons final practice before Sunday's game. He'll have the all-clear to face the Eagles.
Grady Jarrett was also back at practice on Friday after missing practice on Thursday due to a personal matter. Other than that, there's nothing else to note about the Falcons' overall health, and that's a good thing for Atlanta.
Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/
Mike Davis and the Atlanta Falcons running backs prepare for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Take a look at the best images in this gallery,
Celebrate the return of Falcons football with a FREE kickoff party featuring special appearances by Jeezy, Pastor Troy, and Falcons Legend Michael Vick. Join current Falcons players and special guests as we kick off the 2021 season!
This event will be emceed by announcer Ryan Cameron and Falcons Legend Harry Douglas and will feature:
- Appearances by Calvin Ridley, Younghoe Koo, Mike Davis, Coach Smith and Terry Fontenot
- Special appearances by Jeezy, Pastor Troy, and Falcons Legend Michael Vick
- Performances by Falcons Cheerleaders and Freddie Falcon
- Giveaways and more!
Plus, gear up for gameday and shop our new Dirty Birds collection in-person at the Atlantic Station Team Store, located just across from the Atlantic Green.
Date: Friday, September 10 // Time: 7:00 pm – 9:00pm
Location: Outdoors in the Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station, near HOBNOB (245 18th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363)