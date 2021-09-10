Falcons injury report: Full-squad available to Arthur Smith vs. Eagles

Brandon Copeland (hamstring) given no designation, will play Philly

Sep 10, 2021 at 01:26 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

The Falcons enter into the first game of the 2021 season with a clean bill of health.

After being held out of practice last week with a hamstring injury, Brandon Copeland returned to practice this week. He was limited up until Friday, but was full-go during the Falcons final practice before Sunday's game. He'll have the all-clear to face the Eagles.

RELATED CONTENT:

Grady Jarrett was also back at practice on Friday after missing practice on Thursday due to a personal matter. Other than that, there's nothing else to note about the Falcons' overall health, and that's a good thing for Atlanta.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

Mike Davis pushes through | Falcons at Work

Mike Davis and the Atlanta Falcons running backs prepare for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Qadree Ollison/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 40

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 gestures during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 40

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 gestures during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Erik Harris/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 gestures during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 40

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 gestures during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

John Cominsky/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 warms up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 40

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 warms up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Emmanuel Ellerbee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 kicks the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 40

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 kicks the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 40

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 warms up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 40

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 warms up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

John Raine/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 warms up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 warms up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Austin Trammell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 stretches during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 stretches during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Austin Trammell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 stretches during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 stretches during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Austin Trammell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 40

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Gage/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 40

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Juwan Green/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 in action during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 40

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 in action during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Hennessy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 40

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Josh Rosen/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warming up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 40

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warming up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Frank Darby/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 40

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 40

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 40

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Frank Darby/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of the ball before it's snapped during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 40

A detail shot of the ball before it's snapped during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 40

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gestures and coaches his team during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 40

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gestures and coaches his team during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Frank Darby/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 sets up for a drill during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 40

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 sets up for a drill during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Tyeler Davison/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of the ball before it's snapped during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 40

A detail shot of the ball before it's snapped during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 40

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of the Atlanta Falcons defense running a drill during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 40

A detail shot of the Atlanta Falcons defense running a drill during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 40

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 40

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 40

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Dirty-Birds-Rally-Logo

Celebrate the return of Falcons football with a FREE kickoff party featuring special appearances by Jeezy, Pastor Troy, and Falcons Legend Michael Vick. Join current Falcons players and special guests as we kick off the 2021 season!

This event will be emceed by announcer Ryan Cameron and Falcons Legend Harry Douglas and will feature:

  • Appearances by Calvin Ridley, Younghoe Koo, Mike Davis, Coach Smith and Terry Fontenot
  • Special appearances by Jeezy, Pastor Troy, and Falcons Legend Michael Vick
  • Performances by Falcons Cheerleaders and Freddie Falcon
  • Giveaways and more!

Plus, gear up for gameday and shop our new Dirty Birds collection in-person at the Atlantic Station Team Store, located just across from the Atlantic Green.

Date: Friday, September 10 // Time: 7:00 pm – 9:00pm

Location: Outdoors in the Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station, near HOBNOB (245 18th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363)

FULL DETAILS

news

Falcons injury report: Grady Jarrett's absence not injury related

Brandon Copeland limited with hamstring issue
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among three starters ruled out

Atlanta has ruled out three starters ahead of Sunday's season finale in Tampa Bay
news

Falcons injury report: Four starters listed as non participants on estimated report

Atlanta's injury report was quite long as the team begins preparations for its season finale
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones ruled out vs. Chiefs

The Falcons did not practice on Christmas, but their estimated injury report shows that four starters will be out on Sunday
news

Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen logs full practice, Julio Jones still out

Atlanta still has four starters who did not participate in practice on Christmas Eve, including All-Pro receiver Julio Jones
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones held out; Deion Jones, Keanu Neal limited

Four starters did not participate in Wednesday's practice, including All-Pro receiver Julio Jones
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Ricardo Allen and two others ruled out for Bucs game

Offensive linemen James Carpenter and Kaleb McGary are questionable for Sunday's NFC South showdown
news

Falcons injury report: Marlon Davidson among six players held out of practice

Fullback Keith Smith and linebacker Mykal Walker returned to practice after being limited on Wednesday
news

Falcons injury report: Four key players held out of practice

A total of 11 players appeared on the Falcons' most recent injury report Wednesday
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley good to go, Ricardo Allen out

The Falcons will be without some key starters on Sunday against the Chargers
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal limited for second practice

There was little movement on Atlanta's injury report, and Julio Jones missed his second straight practice

Bair Mail: Expectations for Kyle Pitts' first game, Josh Rosen and offensive line question marks

Falcons injury report: Full-squad available to Arthur Smith vs. Eagles

Falcons Daily: What can we expect from Mike Davis and the running backs on Sunday? 

Jeezy on how the Falcons embody the culture of Atlanta

