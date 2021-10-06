Falcons injury report: Erik Harris, Marlon Davidson, Russell Gage not practicing to start Jets week

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are missing three key fixtures to start their practice work preparing for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Receiver Russell Gage and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson remain out with ankle injuries. Add safety Erik Harris to the ailing after he suffered a calf injury late in Sunday's loss to Washington.

Harris has been a three-down player for the Falcons, so they'll have to look elsewhere if he's not available to play against New York. Jaylinn Hawkins is the obvious fill-in. He has experience starting last season, and has worked into the mix with series over the past few games. The Cal alum is a solid player who should minimize Harris loss as much as possible.

We have seen Olamide Zaccheaus take Gage's snaps, and could see practice squad promotion Mike Pennel more if Davidson's out again.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

