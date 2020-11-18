Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley limited to start Saints prep

While Calvin Ridley being listed as limited in practice wouldn't usually be a good thing, it's a sign of improvement for the star receiver coming off the bye week. He's been doing some light running due to a foot injury, but he was able to log at least a limited practice session on Wednesday, the start of Atlanta's on-field practice week.
Overall, the Falcons have a very light injury report. That is very good news for a team looking to continue to build momentum and dig out of an early hole. The New Orleans Saints, one of the top teams in the NFC, will likely be without starting quarterback Drew Brees, who is dealing with a variety of injuries, on Sunday, which should benefit Atlanta.
Here is the Falcons' estimated injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|T Kaleb McGary
|Knee
|Full participation
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Foot
|Limited participation
|T Matt Gono
|Illness
|Did not participate
What it means
The statuses of Drew Brees and Calvin Ridley are obviously the most important thing heading into Sunday. At this point, signs are pointing to Brees missing Sunday's game, which would leave Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill to man the quarterback position. If Ridley is able to suit up this weekend, the Falcons would be at full strength at their offensive skill positions, something that hasn't happened too often this season.