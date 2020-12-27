Falcons-Chiefs inactives: Julio Jones among five starters out

The Atlanta Falcons officially ruled out four starters on Friday for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, including wide receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack.
Ahead of the game, the team made it clear that rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson would also be out for the game. He was questionable heading into the weekend due to a knee injury that has plagued him throughout the season. Safety Ricardo Allen and wide receiver Brandon Powell were also questionable for the game, but they appear to be good to go against the Chiefs.
Here is the full list of inactive players for Atlanta: