Falcons-Chiefs inactives: Julio Jones among five starters out

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson is also out for Sunday's game

Dec 27, 2020 at 11:28 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201220_TBatATL_KH2_1678
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons officially ruled out four starters on Friday for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, including wide receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack.

Ahead of the game, the team made it clear that rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson would also be out for the game. He was questionable heading into the weekend due to a knee injury that has plagued him throughout the season. Safety Ricardo Allen and wide receiver Brandon Powell were also questionable for the game, but they appear to be good to go against the Chiefs.

Here is the full list of inactive players for Atlanta:

_atKC_inactives.jpg

