Who will win, Falcons or Chiefs? Experts' picks

The Falcons square off against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 24, 2020 at 03:47 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

af20_web_w16_expert-picks_cp

The Atlanta Falcons will take to the road for a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have just one loss and boast the league's most explosive offense. It's the first of two tough road games to end the season for Atlanta.

RELATED CONTENT

This will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two teams, and the Chiefs lead the series 6-3. Atlanta has been on a recent roll against Kansas City, however, winning two of the last three games, including a 40-24 victory the last time they played at Arrowhead Stadium. Notably, the Chiefs were the last team to beat the Falcons in 2016 before they went on their red-hot tear to the Super Bowl.

Atlanta will be looking to play spoiler for a Kansas City team that can lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with a win on Sunday. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is also hoping to make it a memorable day, as he can set an NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season by a tight end with 60 yards on Sunday.

So, who will win? Well, here is who the experts are picking:

Table inside Article
AUTHOR/OUTLET THE PICK 2020 RECORD
Jarrett Bell - USA TODAY Chiefs 6-8
Matt Bowen - ESPN Chiefs 9-5
Gary Davenport - Bleacher Report Chiefs 9-5
Brad Gagnon - Bleacher Report Chiefs 3-11
Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News Chiefs 9-5
Mina Kimes - ESPN Chiefs 10-4
Jason La Canfora - CBS Sports Chiefs 10-4
Pete Prisco - CBS Sports Chiefs 7-7
Lorenzo Reyes - USA TODAY Chiefs 8-6

For complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and The Sporting News.

Related Content

news

NFL Draft: Games that could impact the Falcons' draft position

A look at some upcoming games that Atlanta fans, who care about the team's draft status, should pay attention to
news

Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen logs full practice, Julio Jones still out

Atlanta still has four starters who did not participate in practice on Christmas Eve, including All-Pro receiver Julio Jones
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Chiefs: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs
news

NFL to allow head coach interview requests with candidates still employed by other teams

What fans need to know about the league's recent announcement and the coming months
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones held out; Deion Jones, Keanu Neal limited

Four starters did not participate in Wednesday's practice, including All-Pro receiver Julio Jones
news

Raheem Morris on interview reports: 'Everything we're doing right now is an interview'

With two games remaining, Morris remains focused on winning games
news

Early Bird Report: Developing Falcons' building blocks of future

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Chiefs' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs 
news

Falcons place Austin Edwards on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The Falcons have placed defensive end Austin Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list 
news

Falcons will interview Raheem Morris for head coach

Raheem Morris is expected to get an interview for Atlanta's head coaching job following the season
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Bengals, Jets move up as Falcons, Jaguars hit lows

Cincinnati, New York pull off stunning wins while Atlanta drops four places after losing its 10th game

Top News

Falcons will interview Raheem Morris for head coach

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Bengals, Jets move up as Falcons, Jaguars hit lows

Ito Smith will be Falcons' lead running back for rest of season

Falcons next opponent: What to know about the Kansas City Chiefs

Advertising