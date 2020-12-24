Who will win, Falcons or Chiefs? Experts' picks

The Atlanta Falcons will take to the road for a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have just one loss and boast the league's most explosive offense. It's the first of two tough road games to end the season for Atlanta.

This will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two teams, and the Chiefs lead the series 6-3. Atlanta has been on a recent roll against Kansas City, however, winning two of the last three games, including a 40-24 victory the last time they played at Arrowhead Stadium. Notably, the Chiefs were the last team to beat the Falcons in 2016 before they went on their red-hot tear to the Super Bowl.

Atlanta will be looking to play spoiler for a Kansas City team that can lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with a win on Sunday. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is also hoping to make it a memorable day, as he can set an NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season by a tight end with 60 yards on Sunday.