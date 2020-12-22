How to watch Falcons vs. Chiefs: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Dec 22, 2020 at 03:13 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

HTW Week 16

The Falcons will travel to Kansas City to take on the defending Super Bowl Champions in Week 16.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series between the two franchises, 6-3; however, the Falcons have won two of the past three matchups, including a 40-24 win in the last meeting in Kansas City in 2012.

HOW TO WATCH

  • What: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 27, 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
  • TV: FOX
  • Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
  • Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
  • Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Sunday's game will feature the two offenses that have completed the most explosive passes in the NFL this season. Kansas City leads the NFL with 97 completions of at least 16 yards, while Atlanta ranks second with 92.

