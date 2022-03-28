Falcons bring back Qadree Ollison on one-year deal

Ollison had 105 rushing yards on 21 carries in 2021 season. 

Mar 28, 2022 at 04:20 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20220102_ATLatBUF_BM1_3860-1
Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates after a touchdown by running back Mike Davis #28 during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons have already made a flurry of signings to their running back room in the last week. First, the organization signed Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year deal, delighting fans by bringing back (arguably) their favorite player. Atlanta also went out and signed former Chicago running back Damien Williams in the first wave of free agency, too.

With Patterson, Williams and Mike Davis - who has one year left on his contract - as the running backs in Atlanta, the group has an average age of 30 years old when the season starts. The running back position is not usually known for being a position of longevity, so does keeping Qadree Ollison on the roster in 2022 keep the group young? Perhaps.

RELATED CONTENT:

In all seriousness, though, the Falcons announced on Monday that Ollison had signed a one-year deal with the organization.

The Falcons drafted Ollison in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and he's been someone Falcons fans have not been quiet about wanting to see more of.

Though on the practice squad for most of the 2021 season, Ollison was elevated to the active roster in November. Through eight games, Ollison ran for 105 yards on 21 carries, including one touchdown run in the season finale against New Orleans.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

'We love Grady': Arthur Smith discusses Grady Jarrett, possibility of contract extension

Two-time Pro Bowler is entering a contract year in 2022
news

A man with something to prove: Why Marcus Mariota may not be what you expect 

The past few years could have left Mariota jaded, instead he's hungry for a new opportunity. Could it be with the Falcons? 
news

Falcons add another receiver in quest to remake position group

Falcons sign WR Auden Tate to one-year deal
news

Bair Mail: A Marcus Mariota scouting report, Calvin Ridley, pairing Cordarrelle Patterson with a mobile QB and Casey Hayward

We discuss all that plus my favorite prospect and who Falcons could take at No. 8 overall
news

NFL Mock Draft: Tyreek Hill trade alters first-round, Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rushers off board early 

Falcons take USC's Drake London; Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis go to division rivals.
news

Bair Mail: On impact of Matt Ryan trade, Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones, Sam Howell and what to do at No. 8 overall

We answer your questions, including why Terry Fontenot detests the word 'rebuild' in the latest mailbag
news

Falcons add free-agent receiver to position group undergoing overhaul

KhaDarel Hodge signed one-year contract with Falcons on Friday
news

Falcons re-sign safety Erik Harris to one-year contract

Veteran leader started 12 games during 2021 campaign
news

'Big shoes to fill': Marcus Mariota discusses replacing Matt Ryan, Arthur Smith reunion

Mariota acknowledged that he wasn't promised the starting job but is excited for the opportunity nonetheless. 
news

What's next for Falcons after Matt Ryan trade? -- Question of the Week

Tori, Scott and Kris discuss ongoing search for franchise QB by Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith
news

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith discuss expanding the quarterback position in 2022 and beyond

Marcus Mariota and Feleipe Franks are the only quarterbacks currently in Atlanta. Fontenot says it's the organization's charge to fill the room out. 

Top News

Arthur Smith doesn't expect Marcus Mariota to be Matt Ryan, will 'tailor' scheme to fit new skill set

'We love Grady': Arthur Smith discusses Grady Jarrett, possibility of contract extension

Bair Mail: A Marcus Mariota scouting report, Calvin Ridley, pairing Cordarrelle Patterson with a mobile QB and Casey Hayward

Falcons bring back Qadree Ollison on one-year deal

Advertising