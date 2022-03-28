Falcons bring back Qadree Ollison on one-year deal

The Falcons have already made a flurry of signings to their running back room in the last week. First, the organization signed Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year deal, delighting fans by bringing back (arguably) their favorite player. Atlanta also went out and signed former Chicago running back Damien Williams in the first wave of free agency, too.

With Patterson, Williams and Mike Davis - who has one year left on his contract - as the running backs in Atlanta, the group has an average age of 30 years old when the season starts. The running back position is not usually known for being a position of longevity, so does keeping Qadree Ollison on the roster in 2022 keep the group young? Perhaps.

In all seriousness, though, the Falcons announced on Monday that Ollison had signed a one-year deal with the organization.

The Falcons drafted Ollison in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and he's been someone Falcons fans have not been quiet about wanting to see more of.