Falcons activate S Jamal Carter from reserve/COVID-19 list

With Carter coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons no longer have any player listed under that designation

Aug 18, 2020 at 08:46 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Jamal Carter
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that safety Jamal Carter has been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carter, 26, was originally placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on July 29. He was signed to the Falcons practice squad at the start of the 2019 season, and he was active for 11 games due to injuries at the safety position. Carter finished the year with 10 tackles and one pass defense.

With Carter coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons no longer have any player listed under that designation, which has become a trend across the league.

Related Content

Falcons waive QB Danny Etling and what it means
news

Falcons waive QB Danny Etling and what it means

The Falcons are back to the primary quarterback trio that they had entering training camp in 2019
Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list

The fullback was placed on the list back on July 29
Falcons waive TE Carson Meier
news

Falcons waive TE Carson Meier

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have waved second-year tight end Carson Meier
Falcons sign Luke Stocker, make additional move
news

Falcons sign Luke Stocker, make additional move

In addition to signing Stocker, the Falcons signed offensive tackle Scottie Dill
Falcons activate Chris Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Hunter Atkinson
news

Falcons activate Chris Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Hunter Atkinson

The Falcons now have two players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list
Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas
news

Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas

Davison becomes the fourth Falcons player to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list
Falcons activate three players from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons activate three players from reserve/COVID-19 list

Three Atlanta players are coming off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and rejoining their teammates
Falcons waive Austin Larkin, Rojesterman Farris and Bryson Young
news

Falcons waive Austin Larkin, Rojesterman Farris and Bryson Young

Atlanta waived the three young players as on-field workouts continue
Falcons sign CB Darqueze Dennard and what it means
news

Falcons sign CB Darqueze Dennard and what it means

The move gives the Falcons another veteran option at the cornerback position
Falcons place Foye Oluokun on reserve/COVID-19 list, release Ryan Allen, waive four others
news

Falcons place Foye Oluokun on reserve/COVID-19 list, release Ryan Allen, waive four others

Atlanta made a number of roster moves on Sunday afternoon
Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list

Smith and Carter are entering their second seasons with the organization

Top News

Falcons training camp beats: 8.18.20

Falcons training camp beats: 8.18.20

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Takeaways: Falcons secondary stands out during first padded practice

Falcons limit Todd Gurley, Alex Mack's workload to start camp

Falcons limit Todd Gurley, Alex Mack's workload to start camp

Chris Lindstrom: I want to win a Super Bowl and be the best guard in NFL 

Chris Lindstrom: I want to win a Super Bowl and be the best guard in NFL 

Advertising