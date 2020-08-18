Falcons activate S Jamal Carter from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that safety Jamal Carter has been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
Carter, 26, was originally placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on July 29. He was signed to the Falcons practice squad at the start of the 2019 season, and he was active for 11 games due to injuries at the safety position. Carter finished the year with 10 tackles and one pass defense.
With Carter coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons no longer have any player listed under that designation, which has become a trend across the league.