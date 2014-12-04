Douglas, White, Alford Held Out Thursday

Preparations for Monday night's game in Green Bay got underway Thursday without WR Roddy White (ankle), WR Harry Douglas (foot) and CB Robert Alford (wrist) as all are recovering from injuries.
White did not practice last week and was inactive for Sunday's win over Arizona. Head coach Mike Smith said Monday he expects White to return at some point this week.
Douglas continues to recover from a nagging foot injury and has routinely been held out of the first practice day of the week since the injury.
Alford is expected to be fitted for a playing cast as the week comes to a close, Smith said Monday, and he could return to practice as he recovers from a wrist injury.