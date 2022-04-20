Do the Falcons go after an edge rusher or wide receiver at No. 8? -- Question of the Week

Scott: Mr. Rhim is dead right when he says "who" is far more important than "what position." That's why I wouldn't raise an eyebrow if they went cornerback here, but only for Sauce Gardner, or offensive tackle if any of the top three fell.

In terms of "who," Garrett Wilson's a guy I can get behind. I like him a great deal, even more than Drake London, but I'd probably like Chris Olave or Treylon Burks even more if he came with a trade down and the additional picks that come with it.

If it seems like my "who" over "what" argument is skirting the rules of this question, it ain't. Edge rusher and receiver are MASSIVE needs of equal scale. With all respect due to Ms. McElhaney, I would've ranked the needs in a tie. That's how much the receiver corps needs talent. And, as I've said before, I think adding a second edge rusher or receiver is more important than adding a first tackle or cornerback or rusher. Quarterback, in case you're asking, is below all that.

Here's an ideal scenario, in my mind, and it comes with a somewhat radical plan. Go edge rusher at No. 8 if Walker, Hutchinson, Thibodeaux or Walker are available. Then take receivers with BOTH second round picks. Unless, David Ojabo's sitting there at No. 43. Then take him (essentially) for 2023 and go with two receivers after that.