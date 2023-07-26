How Desmond Ridder has worked to take next steps in his development

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The break between the offseason program and training camp was downtime in name only for Desmond Ridder and his receivers.

They kept working over the summer, using facility fields, high schools and random parks to go play catch.

It wasn't just once or twice.

"It was more times than I can count on my hands and toes," receiver Drake London said. "We were working a lot."

RELATED CONTENT:

London was always there with good friend Ridder. So was Kyle Pitts, when he was able. And Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller and so many of the new faces in the receiver corps trying to build solid chemistry with their young quarterback.

Those sessions were beneficial for all involved and should help the passing game hit the ground running now that training camp is in session. That was especially true for Ridder's work with Pitts, considering the tight end was on injured reserve when the young quarterback assumed the starting role.