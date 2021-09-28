Bair's NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Rams take top spot, Steelers fall and Falcons get a bump

The Super Bowl champs finally lost. It had been a long while, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Rams in Los Angeles in what could be an NFC title preview.
The Falcons won for the first time in a while, thanks to a comeback win over the New York Giants. That moved them up a few ticks, not much more considering the competition. There were a few big moves, which is expected early in the season without much of a body of work to rely on.
Things will settle in coming weeks but, right now, we've got some shuffling.
Let's take a look at the NFL power rankings heading into Week 4: