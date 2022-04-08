Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones and NFL Draft targets if Falcons trade back

Jeremy Baker from Calhoun, Ga.

What do the falcons do at pick 8, your final prediction, not who, because that's just a hard determination to make, but what position do falcons address at pick 8?

Bair: Always tough to make a final prediction at this stage, with some pre-draft process left to go. It's also hard because there should be a collection of talents all playing different positions worthy of a top 10 pick.

But, since you're asking, I'll go with my gut here and say edge rusher. There are enough top talents that one could fall at No. 8 overall, even with Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux all off the board.

Jermaine Johnson could be a good pick at No. 8, though I'd abandon ship on that for Sauce Gardner (I'd bet he's gone by then). I'd consider Charles Cross really hard if he's there, and I believe I've made it plain how feel about Kyle Hamilton as a defensive keystone. You'd lso be abandoning the BEST receiver for the fourth edge rusher. All things to ponder, Jeremy.

Bill Whitten from Killen, Ga.

How is it possible for the Falcons to go from being in the Super Bowl in 2017 to not having a strength in any area and needing help at every position with the exception of the field goal kicker?

Bair: That's a deep thought, Bill, with a layered and nuanced and complex answer we don't have time for here. It boils down, however, to a few key points:

1. Doling out too much money all at once, and paying for past performance

2. Missing more than you hit in Rounds 1-4, with some spots with no real return

3. Trying to chase a ring

So many big contracts went out at once, and all the restructures trying to stave off the inevitable, eventually hurt the team's ability to add top young talent. Missing too often early in the NFL draft – they didn't get enough from 2017 and 2019 especially – really hurts roster depth and foundational talent. That leads to a depleted roster and the salary cap troubles the team is working out of now.