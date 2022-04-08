Falcons add another cornerback to 2022 roster

The Falcons have signed cornerback Mike Ford to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Friday. Ford comes to Atlanta after one year with the Broncos last season.

During said season, Ford didn't make any starts but was rotated in frequently throughout the 13 games in which he was active, mainly as a special teams contributor.

Prior to joining Denver in 2021, Ford was with the Lions.

Detroit signed Ford as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Though originally signed to the practice squad, Ford was elevated to the active roster in November and made his NFL debut as the starting corner against the Panthers that same week. During his rookie season, Ford played in seven games with four starts and accumulated 25 tackles.