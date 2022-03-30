Bair Mail: Analyzing Deion Jones' contract, Marcus Mariota and Cordarrelle Patterson pairing

Tori takes over the mailbag once again. 

Mar 30, 2022 at 11:34 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

bair-mail-3-30

I didn't think it would happen so soon, and yet I always knew this opportunity would come back to me.

Hi. This is Tori - not Scott - writing the Bair Mail you're currently reading. Scott is down at the owners meetings in Palm Beach. We were on a call yesterday and I told him I'd be quite upset with him if he returned to Flowery Branch at the end of the week with a tan. He assured me he hadn't seen the sun. And that tracks with how many stories he's written in a 24 hour time period.

RELATED CONTENT:

Anyhoo.

Let's get into the questions for this mailbag, one of which comes from someone under the alias Scoots McFreeley. And if that doesn't get you excited about the running of the mailbag on this fine Wednesday I don't know what will.

Stacy C. from Sugar Hill, Ga.

What on Earth should they do with Deion Jones? I know he has a big salary, but it seems complicated with his contract. Your thoughts, Tori? I'd never write in for that Scott Bair fella, but I trust your insight.

Tori: Oh Stacy, how I do enjoy a nice shot to Scott's ego. I normally would say something along the lines of, "Aw, Stacy, Scott has great insight, too!" But alas, Scott has been in Palm Beach for the last three days so I shan't extend to him that kindness.

On a serious note, though, you're exactly right: Deion Jones' contract and subsequent salary is a large and complicated endeavor. I tend to think at this point in time that Jones isn't going anywhere. If the Falcons still had Foye Oluokun on the roster... If they didn't have Matt Ryan on the books for over $40 million in dead money... If they had a trade offer for Jones... sure, all of these things could have been the deciding factors in the team's ability to move on from Jones. But all of these things either did (or didn't) happen, resulting in a greater need to keep Jones on the 2022 roster than to see him go somewhere else.

The way Jones' contract is currently structured essentially takes away the Falcons ability to cut him without taking on another blow to the chin. They would take on significant dead money whether or not it happened before or after June 1. They're already paying the largest dead money hit in the NFL in 2022, why increase that number anymore?

Even a trade before June 1 results in $10 million in dead money. After June 1, a trade would result in that dead hit dropping to $5 million with a saving of around $14 million in cap space. That option is the only one - to me - that makes sense if you do want to move on from Jones, but who's even to say the Falcons want to move on from Jones?

(All of these numbers are available on OverTheCap.com if anyone wants to look for themselves).

David B. from Buford, Ga.

Arthur Smith says Kyle Pitts only scratched the surface of what he can be in Year 1. If that's true, how good can he realistically be in Year 2? How would you like to see him improve?

Tori: I actually think this is a really easy answer: Get Kyle Pitts into the endzone.

Pitts made one touchdown catch in his rookie year, and it wasn't even on US soil! It was in London! (And no, before you ask, I do not count his touchdown catch in the Pro Bowl as being his first touchdown in America).

So, how much better can Pitts be in 2022? If he has similar production as he did in his rookie season plus a handful of touchdown catches, too? I think that'll do.

AF_20211226_DETatATL_MM3_9019
Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

Scoots McFreeley from Atlanta

How big of an impact do you think Marcus Mariota is gonna have on the offense? How well do you think he works with Cordarrelle Patterson?

Tori: Scoots, I actually have so many questions for you. How did you land on this alias? Is it one you have used before? Is your real name worse, or better? Please enlighten me.

But let me answer your question first.

I think you raise a solid point by adding your question about CP. I think that pairing is what I am most looking forward to seeing develop throughout this season.

When I sat down with Marcus Mariota for an interview last week, I asked him what he wanted to showcase, and the first thing he said was his mobility. I think having a mobile quarterback takes some pressure off Patterson in a way we haven't yet seen. Nothing at all against Matty Wheels, but I think even he'd agree those wheels could use some grease from time to time. I think there are some different things - from a scheme standpoint - Arthur Smith can do with Mariota and Patterson that perhaps he couldn't do before. We'll see how that comes to fruition.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Rich McKay provides insight into NFL overtime rule change

The Falcons CEO, also the NFL competition committee chairman, explains how modification wasn't just a reaction to 2021 playoffs
news

Arthur Blank discussed Falcons' preliminary exploration of Deshaun Watson deal

news

Arthur Blank focused on transitioning the Falcons well out of Matt Ryan era

Blank says trading star quarterback hurt him personally, but was the right decision for the Falcons. 
news

'We love Grady': Arthur Smith discusses Grady Jarrett, possibility of contract extension

Two-time Pro Bowler is entering a contract year in 2022
news

A man with something to prove: Why Marcus Mariota may not be what you expect 

The past few years could have left Mariota jaded, instead he's hungry for a new opportunity. Could it be with the Falcons? 
news

Falcons add another receiver in quest to remake position group

Falcons sign WR Auden Tate to one-year deal
news

Falcons bring back Qadree Ollison on one-year deal

Ollison had 105 rushing yards on 21 carries in 2021 season. 
news

Bair Mail: A Marcus Mariota scouting report, Calvin Ridley, pairing Cordarrelle Patterson with a mobile QB and Casey Hayward

We discuss all that plus my favorite prospect and who Falcons could take at No. 8 overall
news

NFL Mock Draft: Tyreek Hill trade alters first-round, Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rushers off board early 

Falcons take USC's Drake London; Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis go to division rivals.
news

Bair Mail: On impact of Matt Ryan trade, Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones, Sam Howell and what to do at No. 8 overall

We answer your questions, including why Terry Fontenot detests the word 'rebuild' in the latest mailbag
news

Falcons add free-agent receiver to position group undergoing overhaul

KhaDarel Hodge signed one-year contract with Falcons on Friday

Top News

Arthur Blank focused on transitioning the Falcons well out of Matt Ryan era

Arthur Blank discussed Falcons' preliminary exploration of Deshaun Watson deal

Rich McKay provides insight into NFL overtime rule change

Arthur Smith doesn't expect Marcus Mariota to be Matt Ryan, will 'tailor' scheme to fit new skill set

Advertising