NFL Mock Draft: Falcons trade down, select pass rusher trending up during pre-draft process

My mailbags are full of questions about the Falcons trading down in the NFL Draft. I think that's a real possibility and a smart move for a team looking to build a sturdy, young foundation through the draft, though it's all about the compensation package received in return. No. 8 overall is a valuable slot, meaning they need to get a strong return of higher-profile picks this year and next.

Washington is in desperate need of a quarterback and they pounce on an opportunity to take the first signal caller off the board. The Falcons don't have to fall back too far, still in position to select a potentially dominant pass rusher fully capable of making an immediate impact.

That's an attractive option considering how many quality players at areas of Falcons need go off the board early, making it a bit easier for the Falcons to drop.