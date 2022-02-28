NFL Mock Draft: Falcons trade down, select pass rusher trending up during pre-draft process

My mailbags are full of questions about the Falcons trading down in the NFL Draft. I think that's a real possibility and a smart move for a team looking to build a sturdy, young foundation through the draft, though it's all about the compensation package received in return. No. 8 overall is a valuable slot, meaning they need to get a strong return of higher-profile picks this year and next.
Washington is in desperate need of a quarterback and they pounce on an opportunity to take the first signal caller off the board. The Falcons don't have to fall back too far, still in position to select a potentially dominant pass rusher fully capable of making an immediate impact.
That's an attractive option considering how many quality players at areas of Falcons need go off the board early, making it a bit easier for the Falcons to drop.
There's a strong run on edge rushers, offensive tackles and cornerbacks at the top, but there's a good pass rusher waiting for the Falcons at No. 11 overall, with the opportunity to add more with picks received in the Washington deal. Let's take a look at this week's mock:
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata
It was a good pick for the Jags a month ago and still is. It should be even more obvious Neal's the first pick after he tests well at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: None provided
This is a match made for Motor City. Hutchinson to Detroit seems like a virtual lock.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL
NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore
The Texans are a bit unpredictable and a smidge erratic, so it's possible they go for elite talent at a premium position, surprising some folks by taking Derek Stingley sky-high in this draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor
The Jets can't believe Hamilton's available them and make the easiest pick in the early going, securing a safety who could be even better than Jamal Adams in his prime.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL EDGE, TE
NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo
The Giants desperately need pass-rush help, and conclude that Thibodeaux won't be around when they draft again at No. 7. They secure him without engaging in that risk, believing an offensive tackle will be around at their next pick.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB
NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele
Having Ekwonu available changes the match for Carolina, who passes on the chance to take a quarterback. They need offensive line help pretty bad, and they get a prospect some consider worthy of the No. 1 overall pick.
(via Bears)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs
Giants nab a hulking pass protector also considered among the top players in this draft regardless of position.
TRADE: Acquired in draft-day trade with Falcons
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jalen Hurts, Jay Cutler
Washington goes big here, taking the strong-armed, mobile quarterback with great potential with the No. 8 pick, fearful the Broncos would take him at No. 9. The Commanders get their franchise quarterback, with Taylor Heinicke under contract another season and able to start if Willis isn't ready.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE
NFL.com player comp: Cliff Avril
The Broncos don't just settle for a secondary option at quarterback with Willis off the board, pivoting to a pass rusher with tremendous upside.
(via Seahawks)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman
The Jets address their secondary twice in the top 10, working to cement a strong secondary and a defense that needs an overhaul. They need offensive line help pretty bad, but they take the best player left on the board.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby
Johnson had an excellent Senior Bowl and should test well at the combine, offering the speed and power required to excel off the edge in Dean Pees' system. He's already a solid edge setter, something required in this Falcons front. The Falcons get Johnson at 11 and Washington's second round pick at No. 43, though I gave up some later-round picks to balance things out.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander
Cornerback's still the right way to go here, even with Stingley and Gardner off the board. McDuffie's still a solid option at this spot, with potential to be a No. 1 cornerback and a steadying presence in the secondary.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, S
NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey
Browns need receivers in the worst way, especially as Jarvis Landry creates distance with the Browns. London's an athletic freak who could be a Mike Evans-like monster in the pattern.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce
The Ravens could lose Bradley Bozeman in free agency. This would be an ideal replacement. They need an offensive tackle as well, but they can get by with veterans currently on the roster.
(via Dolphins)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay
Devin Lloyd seems like a solid anchor on the interior for an Eagles defense that needs stability in that spot. They add dynamic playmaker in an important spot.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
The Eagles stick with defense with their second straight pick, getting a solid pressure creator that is a solid all-around defender
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: None provided
There's a possibility the Chargers lose Mike Williams in free agency. Wilson could be a steady producer whether Williams returns or not, and fleshes out Justin Herbert's arsenal.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)
The Saints are a stable quarterback away from being a contender again. Pickett could provide that as early as this season
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown
The Eagles land a tough receiver capable of gaining YAC, and could compliment DeVonta Smith well.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield
The Steelers land an athletic quarterback who could develop into a solid replacement for Big Ben.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley
Bill Belichick lands an intriguing talent from the reigning national champs that his defensive mind will be able to maximize.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin
Speed like this belongs on the Raiders. It's a trait the franchise has long coveted and needs again with Henry Ruggs no longer with the team.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins
The Cardinals will need cornerback help through the draft -- those guys don't come cheap in free agency -- and nab a quality talent and good value at this point in the first round.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE
NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush
Those who watched Georgia each week saw how impactful Dean can be as an all-around playmaker. He'll join an already solid Cowboys defense, with his presence making them even more dynamic.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington
Ed Oliver has a new best friend. Davis will eat blockers and allow the three-technique to truly thrive, while provide top-flight run defense.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito
Green's a plug-and-play offensive lineman with some versatility. The Titans will find a way to use him right and upgrade along the front.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders
I still think the Bucs will land a veteran quarterback. They help him with a dynamic offensive weapon.
NOTE: This selection was made before Ali Marpet's surprise retirement.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB
NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller
The Packers are so stacked they can afford to wait for Williams to get healthy and ready to contribute, potentially adding a dynamic playmaker for Aaron Rodgers, who (bold prediction) is coming back to the pack.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Riley Reiff
The Dolphins would be thrilled with this pick, getting a talent that could've gone far higher.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller
The Chiefs focus on the defensive front with so many receivers already off the board, adding a versatile, powerful talent on the inside.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Sebastian Vollmer
The Bengals must protect Joe Burrow better. Than should be an edict from on high, and Raimann can step in and help at right tackle.
via Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
Hill is a versatile player who can play in the slot or play deep, allowing the Lions to make him a roving chess piece that should help add talent to a defense that desperately needs it.