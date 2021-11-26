Bair Mail: On Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison and Falcons run game

Tom Bennett from Canton, Ohio

Hi Scott, I've always been intrigue by Qadree Ollison. After banging out 4 touchdowns in 2019, he sat out the entire 2020 season and then the Practice Squad in 2021. It seems he has been preparing for his opportunity and it was great to see him enthusiastically knock down a couple of first down runs against the Patriots early on. He was successful @ Pitt especially behind a fullback. What is your opinion, and do you think we'll see more of him?

Bair: You aren't the only one intrigued by Qadree Ollison, Tom. He has been a popular player for some time, even if he hasn't had the production many expected. I thought he was only okay during training camp, which was hindered a bit by injury.

He earned carries last week against New England with Patterson out of the rotation with an ankle issue and Davis struggling some. He brought a physicality and downhill rushing style that still wasn't super efficient but better than what the Falcons had. He also popped two runs of 10-yards plus and did some good things with his opportunities.

Will we see more of Ollison? That would require another practice squad elevation – that would be the last allowed; they would have to add him to the active roster to play him after that – but Smith made it sound possible.