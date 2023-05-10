Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, Desmond Ridder and Falcons future salary-cap situation

Robert McCoy from Statesboro, Ga.

I've read a lot of you mail bag and see concerns over the wideout position. I, for one, think the Falcons are in a great position. I know coach smith likes different personnel packages than what most falcons fans are accustomed to. I can foresee the success of a 2 TE, 2 RB, 1 WR set. Do you think the falcons are going to target another WR? Or sit tight with what they already have?

Bair: I have been an advocate for adding another receiver. I can see some logic in standing pat, too, considering that Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson can play well outside and in the slot. That's more of a possibility with depth at their natural positions.

Case and point: Pitts has more freedom to roam with Jonnu Smith a talented in-line tight end who can block and be a receiver from that spot. Patterson's in a similar spot. He can move around to receiver or be a man in motion more often with Tyler Allgeier and/or Bijan Robinson in the backfield. Let's also not forget that Patterson can be a battering ram near the goal line, and Robinson's able to play anywhere as well.

Expanding on your point a bit, Robert, I think this depth of versatile talent could benefit Pitts and Patterson. Being able to move around and find mismatches should lead to big plays in the passing game especially. Both guys are dynamic with the ball in hand, and quarterback Desmond Ridder's the type be aggressive and push the ball down the field to them.

Arthur Smith has plenty of options to move his chess pieces around almost anywhere, and find ways to get those two the football.

Tarik Nichols from Knoxville, Tenn.

Why are 1st round QBs given so many chances to succeed while lately rd QBs are easily dismissed? At one point Ridder was in the conversation with Pickett to be the first QB taken in the 2022 draft? One year later Pickett is viewed as the obvious starter in Pittsburgh yet Ridder is treated like an afterthought in Atlanta. Here is a comparison of the first 4 games for each player.

Pickett - TDs - 2 INTs - 7 Sacks - 7 passer rating > 90 - 0 QB rating >70 - 0

Ridder - TDs - 2 INTs - 0 Sacks - 9 passer rating > 90 - 2 QB rating >70 - 1

Pickett had several rough outings, yet there was never any talk of benching him of drafting another QB. Jordan Love hasn't proven (outside of practice) he is the future. If Ridder had been drafted in the 1st rd would the narrative be different?

Bair: It certainly would be, Tarik – well thought-out and researched question, btw – and it is even with him as the 2022 NFL Draft's second quarterback taken.

As a minor aside, I found it odd that the tone seemed to turn after Ridder was essentially named the starter heading into the offseason program. There was, to borrow Tori McElhaney's term, a Ridder Ruckus demanding the rookie replace Marcus Mariota. Then he was given more opportunity after four promising starts and folks were upset with that. Maybe it's because Lamar Jackson was theoretically available at the time – he wasn't – but I think rolling with Ridder is smart from a team building perspective.