Bair Mail: Dante Fowler's release, Arthur Blank's patience, Tyler Linderbaum to the Falcons?

Mike S. from Calgary

Listen, that Fowler contract was terrible before the ink dried - Tori summed it up perfectly, playing next to Aaron Donald is a very fast way to rack up double digit sacks and we only got Fowler, not Donald next to him.

As glad as a large section of the fan base is to see that off the books, it begs the question how does a team in dire need of a pass rush let go of their sacker from the previous year and get better?

Tori: The answer to this is simple: They think there is someone out there who can make them better. If Dante Fowler was the best option to upgrade this pass rush, the Falcons would have kept him. But they released him, indicating that he is not. And because of the way his contract was restructured last offseason, I think this regime always felt that he was not.

When it comes to the pass rush in Atlanta, this could be a long process and one that doesn't magically change because of one draft or one free agency signing. This is going to be a two- to three-year process in my mind to build this part of the defense up to where this staff wants it. So, while that's not a particularly sexy answer, I do think it is realistic based on how much work needs to be put in here.

Will S. from Summerville, Georgia

Hi Tori, good to meet ya. I remember reading, at some point this season, that Dean Pees said he had installed only 30 percent of his defense. This stuck with me as the season progressed. I even asked Scott about it but it didn't make the mailbag. Were his defenders just slow or dumb, without good instincts, or is his scheme so complicated that even guys like Deion Jones have a hard time with it? Thanks for your good work.

Tori: Will, I am so sorry Scott didn't include this question in any of his previous mailbags. He can be a real piece of work sometimes (lol just kidding, Scott is one of my favorite people). So, you picked the right person to ask a Dean Pees question to. Let's break this down:

No. These men are not slow. No. These men are not dumb. Yes. This defensive scheme is as complicated as many have gone on the record to say it is in previous years.