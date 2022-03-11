Bair Mail: Calvin Ridley news' impact, re-signing Foye Oluokun, how Russell Wilson trade impacts Falcons NFL Draft pick

Jacob Schonberger from New Haven, Conn.

Hey Scott, I was wondering if it is starting to get too late to resign Foye Oluokun before he hits free agency or at all. Even if he does hit free agency how much of a chance is there of retaining him. I think it would be a bad idea to let him go.

Bair: It's definitely not too late, Jacob. The Falcons retain exclusive negotiating rights with Foye Oluokun through Monday afternoon, when all teams can talk to all players leading up to the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

He would be my top priority to re-sign among Falcons unrestricted free agents, but a few outlets believe he could have a strong value on the open market. I agree with that assessment and I'm sure his agent does, too. Testing the market could be beneficial for the player. If it's not as strong, maybe it helps the team.

The Falcons are hamstrung by their salary-cap situation and high volume of roster spots to fill, so they can't get into a bidding war. What market there is for a modern off-the-ball linebacker who led the league in tackles, just entering his prime but still a relative unknown among casual fans, will be interesting to see.

That will be the primary factor in retaining him, especially if a deal isn't done before Wednesday. If it is, they'll need to free up more space to sign him and be cap compliant on Wednesday afternoon. It's a complex situation for sure.

Jonah Feist from Hannover, Germany

Hi Scott, Greetings from Germany. First I want to thank you for helping me through the offseason with the Bair Mail. I am reading it every time.

Now my Question. After the Blockbuster-Trade with Russell Wilson heading to the Broncos, the Seahawks are now sitting right behind the Falcons with a need for a new QB. In case the Panthers aren´t drafting a QB, would you say it is possible that the Falcons change position with the Commanders as they are also in search of a QB and maybe want to get over the Seahawks in Draft Order. Which Compensation would be realistic for the Falcons?

Bair: Thanks for the question, Jonah, and the chance to clear up something I said on the latest Falcons Final Whistle pod. I stated that the Falcons' trade down value isn't as great post Wilson trade, because Denver is no longer QB needy and is no longer behind them at No. 9. Having Seattle there, with no long-term answer at quarterback, makes the pick valuable in the same way Denver's presence was.