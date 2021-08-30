Bair Mail: Avoiding slow starts, outside help at cornerback and Matt Ryan comps

The Falcons digital team left Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 2 a.m. Monday morning after wrapping coverage from the Falcons preseason finale.

Not like the kids cared I hit the pillow at around 4. They were still shaking me awake just before 7 o'clock, demanding Fruit Loops in copious amounts.

I say all that to say this: I haven't had much sleep. This Bair Mail may get a little wacky.

We'll try to keep things focused on what you want to know as the Falcons transition to the regular season.

RELATED CONTENT:

They'll have full roster cuts by Tuesday afternoon, when the NFL mandates rosters go from 80 to 53. That's just the initial wave, however, with more movement on the horizon while signing practice squad players and claiming/signing players cut by other teams.

Jim Campbell from Townsend, Tenn.

Scott, Great work keeping us up to speed with the Falcons. Last three years have been woeful to start the year...1-4 in 2018, 1-7 in 2019 and 1-6 in 2020. My concern is that a stumble out of the gate against a less talented Eagles team and a trip to Tampa immediately following might have us on a slippery slope yet again to start the season. We do have the Giants, Washington football team and Jets before an early bye week. Do you see us stopping the slide against any or all of those squads?

Oh, and for the record, I am with you 100% on starters in preseason. That chemistry everyone is screaming for is worthless with a Ryan, Davis, Ridley or Jarrett on the IR. Thanks again for your great work. -- Jim

Bair: Glad to hear you're with me on starters in the preseason. Always nice to have friends on the right side of an argument.

Regarding the Falcons' slow starts, you're correct. They're season killers. That can't happen in 2021, and the schedule sets up favorably for the Falcons. If they could start the season at 3-2, that would build confidence and kick this season off right. That's not pie-in-the-sky. That's possible against a softer spot on the schedule.