Dueling 53-man roster projections: Limited questions on offense

Offensive line (9)

Scott: Tori and I vowed not to discuss this roster projection to avoid her influencing my selections. Then, after we turned all stories in on Sunday night, I broke the rules and asked if Spriggs was going to make the roster. (It was late, okay??). She instinctively said no before realizing she should've given a, "No comment." I thought and thought about that piece of insight, and still left him on. The Falcons need depth at tackle, even if a fourth option isn't always active on game day. Spriggs provides that, with a dash of experience lacking within the reserves.

Tori: All right, all right. Perhaps I jumped the gun on Spriggs. (It was late, okay??). Perhaps that's why I did what I did to poor John Raine in the above section, too. Perhaps I wanted to make room for Spriggs under the same reasoning why I moved Raine to the practice squad. In the defensive installment coming later this morning, I tend to think that if you can carry as many defensive linemen as you can, you should. So, in order to make room for a couple of the defenders I think should be on there, it means dropping someone from the offensive side of things. If Smith is dead set on carrying four tight ends, then I drop Spriggs. I have kept my offensive linemen total at eight in previous 53-man roster projections, but again, maybe I jumped the gun.