Dueling 53-man roster projections: Who makes the cut on defense? 

Cornerbacks (6)

A.J. Terrell | Fabian Moreau | Isaiah Oliver | Kendall Sheffield | Darren Hall | Avery Williams

Scott: I had Kendall Sheffield off last roster projection mostly because he missed a ton of training camp with injury. That allowed, I reasoned at the time, others to stand out and steal his spot. Maybe he sticks and, depending on his recovery timetable, either waits it out or ends up on IR and could return down the line.

Let's go down the rabbit hole a bit farther and say the latter happens. Then the Falcons will have an extra spot to play with to bring somebody back. Instead of Chris Williamson, a cornerback I projected to the roster last week, I'm going with Green. The Falcons cross-trained him at cornerback and safety a bit this summer and that's an asset. I'm a bit concerned about recency bias here after he made some nice tackles Sunday night versus Cleveland, but he's my choice and I'm sticking with it.

Tori: I also have an asterisk beside Sheffield's name. And I, too, would trade him out for Green if he went on IR. I think Green has done enough to earn a spot. He has the versatility that Dean Pees' scheme calls for. That, and we just haven't seen Sheffield. Truth be told, I was going to leave him off the 53-man entirely until Scott and I discussed potentially moving him to IR. I also may or may not have badgered Scott to put Green on his "Who stood out" story from Sunday night. Who's to say?

Oh! Also, don't forget I have an extra roster spot to hand out after I noted in the offensive 53-man roster projection that I thought John Raine could be a practice squad guy. I know my original thought was to use that spot along the defensive line, but the more I got into the weeds the more I thought it should hypothetically go to Williamson. He did some good things early in camp, and even though he hasn't been particularly flashy during the preseason games, I still think he's done enough to stick around.