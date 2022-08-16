Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie and defining success for defensive rookies, Kaleb McGary, Drake London and depth charts

Tori and I were at Mercedes-Benz Stadium pretty late on Monday night, well after the evening's opening practice had wrapped.

I had a camp report to file and then we had a podcast to record, creating some down time for Tori while I finished writing. I probably would've gotten lost in social media or turned on an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine – it's my third rewatch – while I waited.

Not Tori. She's nicer than that. She volunteered to answer some mailbag questions before recording Falcons Final Whistle – it comes out later on Tuesday, so most of what you see below is her handiwork. I took the first question and she took the rest in this post-Lions, pre-Jets mailbag.

Let's get right to it.

Kingston Meyers from Los Angeles, Calif.

What would a successful rookie season look like for this year's rookie class on the defensive side of the ball?

Bair: I like the way that question is phrases, Kingston. It doesn't put benchmarks or outlandish stats on a young player's head. This is much better than asking if Arnold Ebiketie will have 10 sacks this season. Could he? Maybe. Will he? That might be tough.

I do think Ebiketie's expectations are higher than any other rookie defender, by nature of his draft slot at No. 38 overall and the opportunities he'll likely has as a presumptive regular in the rotation.

I think it's fair to say he'll make an instant impact, and we've seen flashes that his pass-rush ability will play at this level. So, if he creates steady pressure and sprinkles in some game-changing plays, that's a good start.

DeAngelo Malone's expectations could be relatively tempered. If he can find success as a special teams player and as someone who brings speed and energy to obvious passing situations that's a plus.

The Falcons can afford to be patient with Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen, with Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker available, and Deion Jones still on the roster. They can bring Andersen along at a proper pace, slotting him into roles that he earns over being forced into playing someone who isn't quite ready. So, to answer the question directly, Year 1 success for Andersen could focus on special teams work and possibly as a coverage option on passing downs.